Cloud Odyssey Launches COEM To Make Sales And Loan Management Easier For Real Estate Businesses

The real estate CRM application is built natively on Salesforce Sales Cloud to support SMEs
Cloud Odyssey, a UK-based IT consulting firm, launches COEM – a Salesforce application designed specifically for real estate businesses. Built natively on the Sales Cloud, COEM allows real estate companies to record, store, manage, and assess their records on a single unified platform. The software caters specifically to the small and medium businesses that are willing to drive digitization.
COEM is designed to handle processes related to sales and loan management for businesses operating in the real estate industry. Some of the key features of COEM include:
• Daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly sales reports
• Advanced dashboards
• Loan eligibility assessment
• Salesforce business process implementation
• Custom notifications
• Provision for feedback after every site visit
The sales aspect of the application allows users to add the acquired leads to an automated sales pipeline, nurture them, and carry out personalized interactions with them to close deals. It also helps users keep track of new opportunities, raise invoices, manage payments, generate reports, and make important assessments about the business processes carried out by the companies. The application automates these processes to prevent the staff at real estate companies from carrying them out manually.
Along with handling sales, COEM allows real estate businesses to streamline loan management processes as well. From onboarding borrowers to keeping track of their payments and managing accounts with every transaction, the Salesforce native application automates and enhances a range of different processes.
COEM keeps user access restricted and organized to ensure smooth operations. The application is primarily designed for two kinds of users – sales executives and telecallers. The CRM access to telecallers is limited to leads for helping them reach out to prospects and clients. On the other hand, sales executives have wider access to records as they are responsible for handling payments, managing documentation, facilitating site visits, and other processes. However, the software allows everyone working at a real estate company to stay on the same page by facilitating seamless coordination between different teams.
Suresh Goli, the founder and CEO of Cloud Odyssey, believes that the adoption of Salesforce will increase in industries like real estate to automate traditional processes. He says, “CRM platforms like Salesforce are no longer limited to conventional high-end enterprises. Over time, Salesforce has found applications in sectors like real estate, healthcare, wealth management, education, and many more. With COEM, we intend to help businesses operating in the real estate industry streamline their tasks, keep track of their transactions, manage their sales leads, and build healthy relationships with their clients.”
While COEM currently caters to SMEs, Cloud Odyssey is planning for the second phase of development and rollout where the application would support enterprise businesses as well, making the initiative more holistic.
To install COEM and know more about its offerings, click here.