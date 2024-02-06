CM Announces Abolishment of NOC Clause for Land and Property Registration in Punjab

CM announces to abolish clause of NOC for registration of land and property

Says decision taken in larger public interest

Chandigarh, February 6-

In a big relief to the residents of the state, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has decided to do away with the clause of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for registration of any land and property.

Divulging the details, the Chief Minister said that the decision has been taken in larger public interest to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience. He said that the legal mechanism for this decision has already been worked out and the details will be shared very soon. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this decision has been taken in due consultation with the general public and is aimed solely at ensuring their benefit.

The Chief Minister said that currently the public both from urban and rural areas in the state were facing lot of problems due to non availability of NOC. He said that this resulted in non execution of registration of land thereby creating lot of problems for the common man. However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that now this problem will be solved as the requirement of NOC for the registration of land and property has been abolished by the state government.