CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Conducts Surprise Inspection of Government Offices, Receives Public Acclaim

AS PEOPLE’S CM BHAGWANT SINGH MANN CONTINUES SURPRISE INSPECTION OF GOVERNMENT OFFICES PUBLIC HAILS EXCELLENT WORK

INSPECTS TEHSIL COMPLEX AT HOSHIARPUR, TAKES STOCK OF THE SERVICES BEING OFFERED TO PEOPLE

DIRECT DC AND SSP TO SET UP THEIR CAMP OFFICE IN TEHSIL COMPLEX TO RESOLVE PUBLIC GRIEVANCES

SAYS THIS CRUSADE TO FACILITATE PEOPLE WILL CONTINUE IN COMING DAYS TOO

Hoshiarpur, December 14-

People’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday continued the surprise inspection of government offices by conducting checks at local Tehsil complex to provide foolproof delivery of the citizen centric services to the people in a smooth and hassle free.

The Chief Minister inspected the Tehsil complex in the evening and checked the various offices in the complex besides interacting with the people. He asked the people about the problems, if any, being faced by them to ensure its immediate resolution without any delay. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for the comprehensive development of Punjab and prosperity of its people.

Buoyed over the Chief Minister being himself on the ground to take stock of the situation the people welcomed him with open arms. Without bothering about his security, Bhagwant Singh Mann also met the people zealously and enquired about their well being. Hailing him, the people present in the Tehsil complex complimented him by saying that he was doing good work adding that apparently the good times of Maharaja Ranjit Singh have returned in the state.

Overwhelmed people also took selfies with the Chief Minister during the inspection and thanked him for doing excellent work for public welfare. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for the overall development of every section of society in Punjab. He said that no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause in the state adding that people will be immensely benefited from it.

Meanwhile, during interaction with the staff in the offices, the Chief Minister exhorted them to serve the people with missionary zeal. Bhagwant Singh Mann asked them to use their pen for helping the needy and underprivileged sections of society. He said that God has given them immense power and they should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society is benefited from it adding he asked the DC and SSP to set up their camp offices in Tehsil complex to resolve the issues of people.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has launched ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme to provide 43 services to people at their doorsteps. Bhagwant Singh envisioned that toll free number 1076 will act as a catalyst for providing the government services to people at their doorsteps within a stipulated time period. He said that unlike his predecessors, he is continuously visiting the state to take stock of the ground level situation to benefit the common man.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab has always led the country in every field adding that it is on record that more than 90% of the great patriots who laid down their lives were Punjabis. He said that Punjabis led the nation from the front whenever India faced any challenge from internal or external aggression. It is a known fact that the hard working and resilient farmers of the state have played a crucial role in making the country self-reliant in food production, Bhagwant Singh Mann added.

Meanwhile, during interaction with the media persons, the Chief Minister assailed the BJP led Union government for stalling the legitimate share of state in RDF, NHM and other funds. He said that the centre is meting out step motherly treatment with the state, which is totally unwarranted and undesirable. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the Union government is highly mistaken as they think that they can stop the development of the state by stalling funds.

The Chief Minister, while reiterating that the state has not even a single drop of spare water to share with other states, said that he will definitely attend the meeting convened by the Union Water Resources Minister on the issue of SYL. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he will firmly present the case of state before the Union government in the meeting. He said that Punjab has no spare water to share with any other state and this will be conveyed firmly in the meeting.

The Chief Minister quipped that he is not afraid of anyone and will present the case of state solidly before the Union government. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that neither he had asked for the survey of the SYL nor he was a party to the ground breaking ceremony of canal with silver spade, so he will vehemently plead for interests of the state. He said that those who had done these sins had run away from debate on November 1 as they were part and parcel to the sinister moves against the state.

Training his guns against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Chief Minister said that the Lok Sabha MP’s ‘politically driven apology’ is of no use as mistakes are pardonable but crimes are not. He said that people of Punjab will never forgive the Badal family for their grave sins against the state and its people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this family had misused the power for their vested personal interests thereby jeopardizing that of the state.