CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Flags Off Rs 19 Crore Machinery for Clean and Green Ludhiana

New year bonanza for Ludhiana residents as CM Flags Off machinery worth Rs 19 crore for MCL

Move aimed at making Ludhiana clean, green and pollution free

Ludhiana, December 29-

In a major initiative to make Ludhiana clean, green and pollution free, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday dedicated machinery worth Rs 19 crore for the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL).

Flagging off the machinery, the Chief Minister described it as a red letter day for the Ludhiana city as this machinery will go a long way in ensuring cleanliness of the Ludhiana city. He said that this is the need of the hour to make sure that city is made clean, green and pollution free. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is making every effort to give facelift to the city and no stone is being left unturned for it.

The Chief Minister said that the machinery that had been flagged off include eight jetting machines worth 4.75 crore, one pocklaine machine worth 0.6 crore, two Infra red pot hole repair machines worth 4 crore, one Turn Table Ladder for fire brigade worth 9 crore and others. He said that these machines will be instrumental in sprucing up the industrial city by streamlining the functioning of the Municipal corporation. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is not having any dearth of funds for the development of the cities and no stone will be left unturned for this.

The Chief Minister said that if the civic body needs more funds for infrastructure structure then the state government will give top priority to it. He said that state government is committed for providing ultra modren civic amenities to people and every effort will be made for it. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this is the new year bonanza for the Ludhiana residents and more such gifts will be given to entire Punjab in coming days.