CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Launches New Website nri.punjab.gov.in to Aid NRIs

CM launches new website nri.punjab.gov.in to facilitate the NRIs

Envisions that website will act as a catalyst in resolving the issues faced by the NRI brethren

Announces to hold five NRI milnis in the month of February

Facilitation centre to be started at IGI AIRPORT for NRIs

Ludhiana, December 29-

In order to facilitate the NRI brethren for resolving their issues, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday launched new website nri.punjab.gov.in of the NRI affairs department.

Launching the website here today, the Chief Minister described it as a path breaking initiative aimed at ensuring the well being of the NRIs on one hand and helping them to stay connected with their roots on the other. He said that the ultra modren website has been created by Governance Reforms department along with the help of NIC. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the website has detailed information pertaining to NRI Police wing, Punjab State Commission for NRIs and NRI sabha.

Likewise, the Chief Minister said that the website will also provide slew of facilities offered by the state government to the NRI brethren on single click. He said that the website will also help the NRIs to get their documents attested along with ensuring the benefit of other schemes to them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the website will also provide helpline number, email addresses and WhatsApp complaint number to the visitors.

The Chief Minister said that the website also has detailed information regarding the registered travel agents/ agencies with Punjab government and registered immigration agents/ agencies with the Ministry of External Affairs. He said that the website also link of centralised online complaint portal of Punjab viz. www.connect.punjab.gov.in wherein NRIs and other people can register their complaint. Bhagwant Singh Mann envisioned that this website will act as a catalyst in resolving the issues faced by the NRI brethren thereby facilitating them in a big way.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government will hold five NRI milnis in the coming year during the month of February. He said that these milnis will help in on the spot redressal of the problems being faced by the NRI brethren. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for well being of NRIs and no stone will be left unturned for it.

The Chief Minister further said that in a landmark initiative the state government will also set up a "Facilitation Center" at the Arrival Hall of International Terminal. He said that this center will be manned 24x7 and will provide assistance to all the

NRIs and other passengers arriving at the terminal. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the centre will help in giving assistance regarding arrival

flights, connecting flights, taxi services, lost luggage facilities and others at the airport.