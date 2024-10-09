CM Dhami meets PM Modi in New Delhi, congratulates him for victory in Haryana assembly polls

<p><strong>Requests for construction of 21 water projects of 2123 MW, restart air-services at Dehradun-Gauchar, Dehradun-Chinyalisaud under RCS</strong> </p><p>Delhi/Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister (CM) Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi. CM Dhami congratulated Prime Minister Modi ji on BJP’s historic victory in the Haryana Assembly elections. He said that this victory shows the faith of common people in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji. </p><p>Chief Minister Dhami also presented a replica of Kedarnath temple and prasad of Baba Kedarnath ji to Prime Minister Modi. </p><p>CM Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi ji for his continuous guidance and support in the development of Uttarakhand. He requested for permission to develop and construct 21 water projects (total capacity 2,123 MW) recommended by Expert Committee-2. He also requested to transfer three ropeway projects, (a) Sonprayag-Gaurikund Kedarnath (b) Govind Ghat-Hemkund Sahib and (c) Kathgodam-Nainital for development and operation by the state government. </p><p>Chief Minister Dhami also requested to direct the Ministry of Civil Aviation to restart the air services of Dehradun-Gauchar-Dehradun and Dehradun-Chinyalisound-Dehradun under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Government of India. </p><p>CM Dhami said that he requested the concerned ministry for directions for permission to operate small aircraft on the Chinyalisaud airstrip in Uttarkashi district. </p><p>He also requested the Prime Minister to notify two routes, (a) Khairna-Ranikhet-Bangidhar-Bajron Motorway (256.9 km) and (b) Kathgodam-Bhimtal Lohaghat-Pancheshwar Motorway (189 km) as National Highways to connect Kumaon and Garhwal. Along with this, he also requested for approval of the remaining length of Dehradun Ring Road.</p>