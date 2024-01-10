CM FORMALLY ANNOUNCES CULMINATION OF THE SECOND EDITION OF KHEDAN WATAN PUNJAB DIAN

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday announced the formal culmination of the second season of the biggest sporting extravaganza of the state Khedan Watan Punjab Dian.

The Chief Minister said that more than 4.5 lakh players had participated in these games held across the state. He said that cash awards worth Rs 8.30 crore have been digitally transferred in the bank accounts of around 11,000 players who had bagged Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the state level during games. Bhagwant Singh Mann congratulated all the players for their stupendous success adding he hoped that these players will continue to bring laurels for the state in sporting competition at national and international level.

The Chief Minister said that this year 35 competitions were held in eight age groups adding that for the first time Rugby, Cycling, Horse Riding, Wushu and Shooting Volleyball have been introduced in the games. He said that the competitions were held in the age groups of under 14, under 17, Under 21, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, 41-55 years, 56-65 years and above 65 years age group. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that players were given cash prizes worth Rs 8.30 crore including RS 10,000 for gold, Rs 7000 for silver and Rs 5000 for bronze medal winners.

The Chief Minister further said that these games are a right step towards this direction as they are providing a platform to the players for showcasing their talent. Bhagwant Singh Mann asserted that these games will also help the state government to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the players which will be beneficial for grooming them for the national and international events in future. He further said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to popularize sports in the state as it can play a key role in progress of the state and prosperity of its people.