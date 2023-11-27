CM Urges Farmers Unions to Stop Road Blockades, Warns of Public Backlash

STOP UNDUE HARASSMENT OF PEOPLE BY BLOCKING ROADS, MASSES WILL TURN AGAINST YOU- CM TO FARMERS UNIONS

SAYS DOOR OF MY OFFICE ARE ALWAYS OPEN FOR PUBLIC SO INCONVENIENCE TO PUBLIC DUE TO ROAD BLOCKADE MUST BE AVOIDED

Chandigarh, November 22-

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday asked the farmers union to stop the undue harassment of the common man by blocking roads in the state.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said that the farm unions must desist from creating inconvenience to the common man else the people will turn against them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that just for the sake of their vested interests the Unions are harassing the people by blocking the roads thereby jeopardizing their routine lives, which is highly unfortunate. He said that the doors of his office and residence along with Punjab Bhawan, Punjab Civil Secretariat and office of Agriculture Minister are always open for dialogue.

However, the Chief Minister said that this irresponsible attitude of the farm Unions to block the roads and harass the common man is completely unwarranted and undesirable. He cautioned the farmer unions that if the unions don’t mend their ways and shun these practices, then they won’t find people to stand by their side. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the unions must realise the sentiments of the common man and stop harassing them through such tactics.

The Chief Minister said that the Unions must be sensitive towards the agonies being confronted the common people due to the roadblocks done by them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this callous and irresponsible attitude of the farmers Union towards society is unwarranted and undesirable. He reiterated that his doors are always open for discussion with every section of society so the farmers should have parleys with the government rather than resorting to such theatricals to create inconvenience to the common man.