CMD Of Mumbai-Based Universal Communications, Dr Padmakar K Nandekar, Is a Man of Many Qualities

September 22: Few Indian entrepreneurs are better known for their efforts, professionalism, and generosity. Dr Padmakar K Nandekar is one such philanthropist entrepreneur who has not only earned appreciation and respect for his entrepreneurial spirit but also as someone who has used his position and money to help the community at large.
A generous man like Dr Padmakar Nandekar, who believes in the famous quote -“Never respect men merely for their riches, but rather for their philanthropy; we do not value the sun for its height, but for its use”, is always at the forefront in investing his money, time, experience, and skills for the betterment of society.
Recognised as a forerunner in the advertising and marketing communications industry Dr Padmakar K Nandekar is presently the Chairman and Managing Director of Mumbai-based Universal Communications Ltd, an Advertising Agency dealing with Television Channels* rights, sponsorship of events and films along with sales promotion of blockbuster movies. Padmakar K Nandekar is one of the pillars for introducing the famous TV serial Jungle Book to Indian Viewers. In addition, the man is credited for initiating channels such as DD Metro, Zee Cinema and many Regional Networks in India.
As a gold medallist Management Graduate Padmakar Nandekar has already demonstrated his skill and worth to the world by donning the hat of an excellent marketing head. The man of many qualities is also an expert in spiritual and healing techniques like Vipassana, Melkizerik, Silva, Reki, Isha Yoga, Art of Living, Breakthrough & Diksha from the Oneness University of Amma Bhagwan. The environmentally cautious business magnate is a strict vegetarian who follows a balanced lifestyle.
According to Padmakar Nandekar, “Being a part of such healing and wellness forums can heal one’s mind and nourish their organisational spirit, creativity, and sense of community.”
Being at the top position in his illustrious career for several years, Dr Padmakar K Nandekar is one of the most charitable persons the media Industry has ever seen. Throughout his successful journey, he has continued to spend his time and effort on social causes. His long association with Rotary Club exemplifies his active involvement in humanitarian causes. He has been providing his services to the international service organisation, working as Chief Coordinator Rotary International District 3141 and Director of Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City. Earlier, while working tirelessly for his club (District 3140), the humanitarian professional also donned the hat as District Secretary, District Assistant Governor, District Chief Coordinator, and District Chairman (PR/ Medical). His family shares and participates equally in all his social endeavours. His wife and children are Paul Harris Fellows and Major Donors and Bequest Society members.
Stating about his outsized contribution to society, one can’t overlook the development of South Mumbai gardens- from the change of Bay View Marina Garden, maintenance of CPRA Greens Garden in Cuffe Parade to the first rose garden in Cuffe parade was all done under his administration. Likewise, his stiff stand on illegal encroachment received applause from every nook and corner.
Padmakar Nandekar’s life journey is quite inspirational and fascinating. The man started his professional journey while working as Dairy Supervisor. Then, he entered the Information & Broadcasting sector in 1991 as Distribution Officer/Zonal Manager in the National Centre of Films for Children and Young People in India. From there, he continued to climb the ladder of success. His volunteering approach to life has made him travel to over 100 countries. To date, he has received hundreds of awards & accolades. Dr Padmakar has been a proud recipient of ‘the Rotary foundation district service award’, & ‘Avenue of Service Citation’ and most recently, the Prestigious ET Change Makers Award 2022.
No matter how busy he was and will be- Dr Padmakar K Nandekar will never compromise on his life Mantra, i.e. “The secret to living is giving”