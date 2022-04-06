Co-living culture or PG? Is old still gold?

Almost 68% of millennials live in rented accommodations, and the co-living trend is on a rise.
Research suggests that the demand for singles living on rent shall grow from 1.97 million in 2019 to 2.61 million by 2025 in the top 8 cities of India. Furthermore, the cities where the idea of co-living is taking off are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
So, what is it that is making the millennials move to co-living from the traditional PGs?
Co-living is the new trend among the millennials that provides comfortable yet budget-friendly housing solutions. When like-minded residents having similar interests and intentions share a living place, or simply people who intentionally stay together, it is called co-living.
A housing solution based on collaboration and sharing economy
Many millennials choose co-living for its various advantages such as affordability, convenience, being part of a community, and comfort. Co-living works as a combination of living by yourself in private rooms yet sharing some common areas or communal facilities with others.
Humans have been staying in various communal living models for ages. The modern concept of co-living comes from co-housing where people used to live in their own homes which were built around a communal space where everyone used to come together for meals or to socialize. The concept of co-living has modernized itself since then, yet at the core, it's still the same.
Here are some of the benefits of co-living
One of the major reasons why people choose co-living over other housing options is that it is more affordable. Co-living helps you save a considerable amount of money that you would end up paying as a security deposit if you rent an apartment.
When looking beyond the financial aspect, another major merit of co-living is that it gives you a feeling of being part of a community. In modern times, many co-living spaces have areas devoted to particular niches in which like-minded people stay together to ideate, innovate, grow, and network. Remote working professionals, entrepreneurs, doctors, artists, students, freelancers find spaces to co-live that help them in networking and connecting with people of their niche.
As people have embraced remote working culture and millennials are constantly willing to explore new ways of living, co-living certainly has an edge over other housing options.
Co-living spaces also provide many added services as compared to PG and hostels like laundry services, housekeeping, wi-fi, daily meals, and better rooms and freedom compared to PG’s. Many co-living spaces also have gym equipment, lounge areas, and gaming space to lure people in.
Over 40% of millennials in Mumbai are willing to spend over and above their current rent to move into a co-living setup from an unorganized space.
Co-living culture is disrupting the old PG culture where you had to deal with strict landlords and shabby rooms. When you compare a PG to co-living, the advantages of co-living are vast. Co-living provides a lot more freedom than PG’s, in co-living, one doesn't have to adhere to the rules of your landlord, gets better and well-furnished rooms, plus the amenities provided by co-living spaces are in line with the needs of the millennials that help them live more comfortably. The edge of living with people having the same views, interests, and thoughts will never in a million years be found in PGs.
