Co-Parenting in the Changing American Family

Scientific outlook on what you should consider when getting a divorce with children
Research conducted by OnlineDivorce.com in Texas shows that over the past 20 years, the rate of shared custody arrangements increased from 5 percent to 25 percent, while unequal shared custody increased from 4 percent to 20 percent among divorced parents in Texas.
Besides, the share of fathers who actively seek custody, either sole or joint, has increased too. And now, fathers obtain, on average, 40% of the time as a result.
What caused these changes? Is it just a fashion, or something really crucial for your child? Should you make a co-parenting plan, even if you find this procedure emotionally complicated right now?
Let us look at this trend and clarify it from a scientific point of view, evaluating the changes in the American family over the past decades.
Changing American Family
Psychologists have found that our expectations for family life have changed dramatically over the past two centuries. Until 1850, people married to provide themselves with shelter, food, and protection. Around the middle of the 19th century, people began to marry because of mutual love or friendship. Since 1965, people have ceased to consider marriage mandatory for engaging in sexual and other relationships.
Therefore, many researchers, on principle, consider the family of the 21st century “child-oriented,” precisely because all the other functions of the family were leveled: sexual union, when to have a regular partner it was necessary to marry. Or property matters, when there was still a mandatory social status of a wife or husband, for cohabitation or buying a home. But now they are a thing of the past. The only point that is still firmly connected with the family is the child who should be raised in the family.
When a child appears, a family also appears and cannot just cease to exist after parents divorce.
And today, finally, a modern family more often has children when it becomes as comfortable as possible for the spouses themselves. The contraceptive culture works perfectly for all developed countries, and the statistics of “unforced” marriages or unplanned births are decreasing every year. Planning is becoming increasingly important. Moreover, not only parenthood planning, but planning to refuse to have children or postponement of having a baby.
You can have a child in an incomplete family, and you can take a child from guardianship institutions or surrogacy—it’s all okay. But you cannot rent a kid. The opportunity to have a child is optional, but if a child appears, a family also appears and cannot just cease to exist after parents divorce.
Nevertheless, not everything is so smooth. We are now in a transitional phase. On the one hand, we have a demographic crisis, when nuclear families cease to reproduce themselves. The rate of births fell record low in 2018 (59.1 births for every 1,000 women in the US), and that is a problem.
On the other hand, there is an adequate increase in the age of birth of the first child. In the USA, the average age at which women bore their first child advanced from 21 years old in 1970 to 29 in 2018.
And though this fact is not always good for the rate of birth, it is generally positive for the strength of the American family. The economic stability of parents increases. Psychological stability increases too. At the same time, a responsibility to the family and the child is growing. Abandonments, deprivation of parental rights, alcohol abuse, etc. are statistically more characteristic of young parents.
There are almost no happy children in unhappy marriages, while divorced parents have much more fortunate children.
When You Cannot and Should Not Avoid a Divorce
But what are we talking about when speaking of a "strong family," given the conclusions that the 21st-century family is child-oriented? On the well-being of the child - both in the present and in the future. There are almost no happy children in unhappy marriages, while divorced parents have much more fortunate children. Sometimes a divorce cannot be avoided, but in such a situation, the interests of the child should come to the fore. Not without reason, in all US states, any custody orders are considered following the "best interests of the child," and the Family Law of each state includes this definition in one form or another.
For now, twenty US states, including Texas, have entered a presumption that it is in the best interests of a child that his or her parents be their joint managing conservators (i.e., to share both physical and legal custody in comparable proportions).
There are a lot of organizations and social movements that advocate for joint custody. For example, Americans for Equal Shared Parenting, the Children's Rights Council, the National Parents Organization, Families Need Fathers, Leading Women for Shared Parenting, and so on. And in Texas, there is a special program provided by America Family Law Centre called Fathers for Equal Rights, which highlights opportunities for fathers in the fight for equal or sole custody of the child.
Based on scientific studies showing that children do better with joint custody, we can talk about strong families even after a divorce. Thus, the child of divorced parents may obtain two healthy families at the same time, instead of one continuously living in unresolved conflict.
What the modern child really needs
It is like a plane safety rule: put the oxygen mask on yourself first and then on the baby.
Increasingly, the choice of life guidelines, behaviors, and the development of some character traits is the result of the individual interacting with social institutions (school, hobbies, society itself, especially with simplified access to any information provided by the Internet), and not with parental family.
With all this, parenting requirements, and how much everything needs to be invested in a modern child - these factors only increase and increase. The world is getting more and more complicated. Parenthood is getting harder and harder. It is very different from the personal experience of parents or, especially, from the experience of grandparents.
So, today, it is like a plane safety rule: put the oxygen mask on yourself first and then on the baby. A continually developing parent, who stands firmly on his feet, healthy and active is the most important thing for a child. It is the individual effectiveness of the parent (which in the concept of a nuclear family even borders on detachment) serves as the best foundation for the development of the child in the 21st century.
The child and the family are important, but the individual is even more important. This model must be maintained both in the child and in the parent. Then efficiency is provided for both generations and both personalities.