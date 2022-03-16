Codleo Consulting - one-stop IT solutions company

March 16: Striving to be the best in the industry, Codleo consulting has emerged as one of the most promising startups in the IT domain within three years of inception. Codleo Consulting is a global IT service provider and a Salesforce-focused organization, providing integrated CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and digital services to its clients. Codleo Consulting has served more than 70+ clients across different segments such as Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Retail, Non-Profit and Financial organizations worldwide.
Codleo Consulting has been effectively implementing strategic business concepts by utilizing the most cutting-edge technologies available to offer a better customer experience. It combines a variety of services including Business Consulting, Digital Transformation, Business Analytics, Mobility Solutions, and Technical Staffing. Codleo has not only collaborated with Salesforce (Summit Tier partner) in such a short time, but has also assisted customers with Google, Microsoft, Asana, HubSpot, Zendesk, and other technological stacks.
Mr. RS Maan, Managing Director and Global CRO, Codleo Consulting is responsible for strategic innovation, business planning, software design, sales & marketing, channel creation, operating model improvement, and strategic partnerships to help the business growth & expansion.
With the increased demand, Codleo Consulting (https://www.codleo.com) expanded its range of services and forayed into product development on the Salesforce platform. As a part of the initiative, Codleo developed exclusive apps on Salesforce platform that provide seamless automation and support for project management and HR processes. Applications like Project Management App (ProjecLeo), Vendor Management App (VenLeo), and Human Resource Management App (HRLeo), are built on Salesforce low-code platform to offer seamless & improved experience to all users, to be on a single platform to access all applications at the same time and reduced IT infra & development cost. In the area of Salesforce CRM Services, their offerings include consulting, implementation, support services, migration, health check, training as well as integration with other systems.