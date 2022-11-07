Coimbatore's future hotspot for investment in real estate, Kovai Pudur

The "Manchester of South," Coimbatore, is the ideal fusion of modern amenities with traditional history. For years pleasant climate and status as the fastest-growing intelligence-embedded metropolis in South India have earned it the title of bliss. The main factor contributing to the region's mild climate is its location being just beneath the western ghat's tropical rainforest.
The Coimbatore's neighbourhood Kovaipudur is popularly known as "the small Ooty" because of its lovely year-round weather. As Coimbatore's top location for real estate investment, Kovaipur is on the rise. The start of development and new infrastructural projects in this area is the leading cause of its enormous appeal. The tranquilly, calm, and exquisite quality of life that nature can offer in this location at a reasonable cost makes it more alluring for investments.
In addition, the location provides amenities such as proximity to shopping malls and complexes named the Ganga Super Market Chain, food outlets such as Punjabi dhaba chain of restaurants, schools and colleges, namely CS Academy and Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology. It is also close to famous business landmarks, Gowtham Industries, The Banyan Infotech, JRD Realtors, Aura Contrivers, Server Cake, and much more.
Furthermore, the warm and welcoming nature of the people of Kovaipudur makes it the right choice for settling down and investing in real estate projects in the area.
The Coimbatore city's black soil area has bolstered the real estate investment industry and inspired many businessmen and multinational corporations to establish their bases in this idyllic haven. The region is experiencing progressive real estate and industrial projects. The location is ideal; many well-known organizations, such as TIDEL Park, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Robert Bosch DELL, KGISL, and CSS Corp Pvt Ltd, have their headquarters here as their chosen investment destination.
The Western Ring road project has now picked up after a slight delay due to some land issues that have now been resolved after the land acquisition by various real estate developers. Even though the first phase of the western ring road construction project has only begun, it has already sparked subsequent onset nearby.
This 32.4 km four-lane highway runs from Narasimmanaickenpalayam on Mettupalayam Road to Madukkarai on Coimbatore - Palakkad Road. The primary purpose of the highway extension is to at least reduce traffic bottlenecks by 40% on city roads. All drivers who choose to go to and from Mettupalayam, Nilgiris, and Mysuru would be benefited from it.
According to real estate experts, the vast land parcels in Kovaipudur will see the hype in investment once the Western Ring Road project gets completed.
The location is experiencing interest from various real estate developers for suburban community projects such as JRD Presidential Villas, MPR The Basava Residency, and Terraspace Sumeru due to assured High ROI shortly.
The above-listed reasons are enough to state that the land's appreciation value of Kovaipudur is about to upscale once all the projects begin. The industry leaders say that real estate investors will soon realize the power of investment at the correct hour because of the predicted benefits of investing in the desired location, Kovaipudur.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.