CoinDCX App Referral Code to Get Rs.100 Free BitCoin

Is it still difficult for you to buy Bitcoin? Then today I'll show you how to buy Bitcoin using CoinDCX. You just need to download CoinDCX and register using our CoinDCX referral code to get free Bitcoin.
If you're an Indian, you might have seen lots of apps like Wazirx, Bitbns, Zebpay, etc. However, I recommend CoinDCX and Wazirx to invest in the crypto market.
Today, I will detail a simple method to invest in the cryptocurrency market using the CoinDCX app.
CoinDCX App Referral Code
Use CoinDCX app referral code: 59736649 on Sign Up to get Rs.100 free bitcoin.
How to Sign Up in CoinDCX & Get Free Referral Balance?
1. Open CoinDCX website
2. Then register into site by entering your name, email id, Country, Mobile number
3. Enter CoinDCX referral code: 59736649 to get free bitcoin
4. In order to proceed, you will have to verify your email ID and mobile number.
5. Log into your account after you have completed the activation process.
6. After you login, you will need to complete KYC verification by submitting all the information. It will take almost 24 hours for the details to be verified, and then you will be able to start trading.
How to Deposit Money & Start Trading?
1. Go to Funds and click on the deposit option.
2. Now select Indian Rupee coins and deposit money in your wallet.
3. Now pay using your bank account on a successful deposit you will get a referral reward.
How to Start Investing in Crypto Using CoinDCX?
1. Once You Deposit any amount of rs. 100 or more [Approx] Now Visit InstaDCX
2. Now pick a currency in which you want to buy or sell.
3. Just click on BUY and buy that coin and click on SELL and sell that coin.
What is CoinDCX?
The CoinDCX Exchange platform sells several financial products. Users can buy and sell cryptocurrency. Since the platform was launched in 2018, it has achieved great success in a very short space of time. The company provides fast and convenient services to its users, and the interface is user-friendly.