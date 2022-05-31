Coins for the Next Bull-Run: Cronos (CRO), Nexo (NEXO) and Mehracki Token (MKI)

There is no question that blockchain and cryptocurrency are trending buzzwords. People are searching for strategies to integrate blockchain technology and capitalise on its potential across sectors. But which cryptocurrency projects are worth following before the next phase of the bull run?
Here are three cryptocurrencies that might revolutionise the cryptocurrency market: Cronos (CRO), Nexo (NEO), and Mehracki Token (MKI). Observe them closely; you may witness some extraordinary events soon.
Cronos (CRO)
Cronos (CRO), Crypto.com's native token, was created to accelerate the global adoption of cryptocurrencies by simplifying access and usefulness and enhancing cryptocurrency security to guarantee that users retain full control over their identity, data, and funds.
Cronos is a blockchain network that is compatible with both the Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystems and supports DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse.
It is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It grants users access to several tiered benefits inside the crypto ecosystem to promote the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, it paid $700 million for the naming rights to the Los Angeles-based Staples Center and has worked with top teams like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In March of 2022, the company announced that it would be an official sponsor of Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup.
You should keep a close check on this coin due to its excellent alliances, robust use case, and enormous emphasis on global cryptocurrency adoption.
Nexo (NEXO)
According to its website, Nexo (NEXO) is a lending protocol in the decentralised finance (DeFi) market.
The protocol creates cryptocurrency-backed loans that let users pledge their tokens as collateral in exchange for fiat money or stablecoins.
In addition to rewarding users for storing a variety of cryptocurrencies, the site offers increased interest rates for fixed-term periods.
Nexo (NEXO) provides a wallet via which users may purchase, sell, borrow, and earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings. Users must move cryptocurrencies to their Nexo wallet or acquire cryptocurrencies on Nexo's exchange to begin earning interest. Users can receive their returns in the same currency as their deposit or in NEXO tokens.
Nexo pays interest on inactive cryptocurrencies like how banks pay consumers interest on savings. The primary distinction resides in the interest rate and the value of assets received as reward, including any cryptocurrency, especially the NEXO token.
In addition, it has teamed up with MasterCard to introduce a crypto payment card similar to a debit or credit card, enabling users to spend their digital assets at various locations.
Mehracki (MKI)
The Mehracki (MKI) token is built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain.
It was designed to assist investors in generating new revenue streams and promoting virtual events and activities for people worldwide, pushing the meme token game to the next level.
Real-world applications developed by Mehracki emphasise low-cost, speedy, and borderless transactions, with a focus on the hotel and tourist industries, therefore significantly aiding their recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.
Mehracki contends that confining services to the categories above would allow equality, understanding, and belief consolidation while ensuring that leisure and enjoyment remain at the forefront of the Mehracki community.
Mehracki (MKI) users may perform transactions using MKI tokens, manage customer loyalty tokens, avoid costly intermediaries, have direct access to consumer behaviour data to enhance services, and develop a recommendation and feedback system, emphasising the community's significant role and engagement.
Additionally, the developers have a present for digital art enthusiasts. It decided to introduce non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) structure.
In addition, staking and yield farming will be a primary emphasis of the protocol, coupled with a marketplace where tourist and hospitality enterprises may perform cross-border transactions and recover from the pandemic catastrophe.
Conclusion
The blockchain industry is in a perpetual state of change, making it difficult to stay updated with recent news and developments.
We have chosen three currencies that, in our opinion, have the potential to revolutionise the blockchain sector, but there are much more worthy of investigation.
Do your own due diligence before investing in any coin, but Mehracki (MKI) seems an excellent option for individuals wishing to enter the cryptocurrency market.
