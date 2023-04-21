Commission Hero Reviews- Affiliate Marketing Course

The test is the proof. However, let me modify the concept to say that the proof lies in the tests. I recently purchased Robby Blanchard's highly-rated Commission Hero training course, I was eager to find out whether it was actually as effective as the reviews were declaring.
The course was put through its paces by taking several tests that I've included the results I've listed below. Was the course an actual Commission Hero or Commission Zero? The time has come to reveal everything.
Commission Hero - Affiliate Marketing Course
Find out how to master the A from A to Z about Affiliate Marketing with Robby Blanchard, and earn $1,000 per day. Commission Hero contains a wealth of instructional videos, easy to follow tutorials, helpful tips and tricks that will aid you in understanding the inside about Affiliate Marketing. Join now!
What's Inside This Guide?
Get A Bow Robby Blanchard
A little background on Robby who is the author for the program. He can currently say he is one of the Lionel Messi of affiliate marketing because he was rated as the highest-paid affiliate marketer by Clickbank in the year 2000.
In the month of January, Clickbank ran a competition to determine who could make the most sales during one month. Robby took the top prize. His results are on the Clickbank website.
The numbers provide impressive reading. In a nutshell, Robby generated over $1 million in sales per month, for two years in two months. This is gross sales, but still a staggering amount.
In advance of my article on Commission Hero, here's an interview with Robby at the Clickbank headquarters for you to hear directly from Robby directly.
My Commission Hero Review With Test Results
The Commission Hero system of affiliate marketing claims to earn you at least $1000 per day. This is a figure that's sure bring a number of people looking up and paying attention.
It certainly caught my attention, and I decided to try it. This is where I share the results I got when I tried Commission Hero.
The best, most convincing method to evaluate the product you are considering is to purchase it and test it and report the results. That's exactly what I did using Commission Hero. I wanted to test how I, as a normal person could make use of Commission Hero to earn an adequate amount of money.
Does the course meet expectations, or is it worthy to be categorized under the'sounds so good it's real category? Follow this guide and you'll get the answers to these crucial questions:
- Do you believe that Commission Hero really work?
- Can it be used for me?
- Should I consider investing in Commission Hero? Commission Hero training course?
The answers to these questions are essential, because the truth is that, as you and me, Commission Hero could be another affiliate marketing programs that promise wealth beyond your wildest expectations but only to disappoint after disappointment.
Certain of these courses employ strategies that might have worked a while ago, but are no longer effective. Some of them are run by people who do not recognize their partner from their Cruciate.
It's easy to immediately see in Commission Hero that it's a course that has genuine credibility. It was developed by a person (let's identify him as Robby Blanchard) who has a track record.
Being the top earning affiliate marketer is a huge achievement. What he's performing is a success. Now.
He's legit. This is one of the biggest challenges to face when selecting an affiliate marketing program. You need to ensure you're getting the best deal.
Then we get to the "will it work for me problem. Everyone is different, and has various commitments, timing availability and cash availability.
To offer Commission Hero my seal of approval, it's going require the support of many people.
Here's a list of who I think will most benefit from the program, so that I can provide you with the necessary information to make an informed decision about whether or not you want to purchase Commission Hero.
What is Commission Hero?
Let's go over the basics for those who don't be aware of Commission Hero. It's an affiliate marketing program which aims to show you how to make decent money.
The most significant aspect of the course are the instructional videos. There are around 45 videos total, which means it's clear that you'll receive the best training on how to be successful on this course.
Robby's created Commission Hero to make it possible for you to succeed even if you're new the world of affiliate marketing you'll be able to gain an understanding of the business model of his company and understand how to implement it for you.
Robby does things one step at a moment, which means it's easy to follow along with him in the process of creating the Facebook account, establishing websites for your pages on landing, writing the text in your ads locating and utilizing images for your ads, selecting the most appropriate offer, connecting your Facebook advertisements with your landing page, and make a profit as an Clickbank affiliate.
I must declare that Robby makes a subject that can be complex, easy to comprehend.
He demonstrates how he earns money by taking commissions through paid advertisements. It's not only for those who are just starting out however. Affiliate marketers who have years of experience can benefit from the course too.
Commission Hero Support Services
Heroes help in the end They're heroes, right? It's definitely the case. One of the main aspects of the course is the assistance Robby gives to all who sign on for Commission Hero.
There's a Facebook page that offers a space in which you can interact with fellow students as well as ask any questions.
Robby frequently offers to answer any questions group members are asking and, if you're lucky that there are others just like you who are seeking responses to this kind of questions.
The majority of questions are answered within an hour or earlier. I was certainly amazed by the amount of time Robby is spending answering Facebook group's questions. This certainly shows his dedication to the program.
My Commission Hero Test Results
The next step is in which I put Robby's course on the line. I paid on the 26th of November last year and, as instructed, took a little time setting up everything.
Robby advises that you take a few weeks getting used to the routine before you begin to take it seriously. That's exactly the way I went. By the 10th of December, I was all set to go:
Commission Hero - Whats In the Training?
Here are the most important takeaways lessons that are crucial to my accomplishments and outcomes (more on this in the future),
- Finding the perfect deal to advertise through Clickbank.
This is one of the most crucial lessons learned from the course. We often pick the wrong market or product to market. We waste much time and money.
The right offer to choose is half the battle for affiliate marketing.
Robby shares with us the two primary affiliate websites that he utilizes: one is Click Bank, and the other is Max Web. Robby also makes use of A4D or Offer Spotlight.
Robby walks us through the method that he utilizes to discover deals on these platforms, providing an outline of his affiliate programs which he makes use of to earn his income. There's a lot of information here to help you understand how to effectively make use of these resources.
- Beginning using Facebook ads
As we've already mentioned, Facebook is a big component of the program. It covers how to set up an account manager for your company, how to start an initial campaign how to make advertisements, custom audience, your fan page all the things you require to set up your Facebook page.
- How do you create an "million-dollar" photo
The quality of your visuals is vital to entice people to click on your ads--the first, and most crucial factor in making an offer. Robby is clear about this: images need to be perfect and you should examine the quality of your images. Robby teaches you how to do this, and gives us a peek into where the designers he works with. Images are provided in the class, but Robby provides insight about where you can get additional images of your own.
- How do you create an "million-dollar" web page
Pages that are landing pages are essential to your business, and Robby will show how to set up your own. ClickFunnels is his preferred choice to do it, so he guides us through the process of registering and set everything up to go.
If you don't love ClickFunnels Robby is generous enough to suggest another option for your landing page. It's PHP.
- Mindset and Tracking
Robby is very upfront about what's needed to put yourself in an opportunity to earn money. In the beginning the author says you're basically buying data and you should anticipate spending more than you'll earn in commissions to begin. Knowing how to look into the data is helping you make into a profit.
It is important to track campaigns too as Robby gives the option of a spreadsheet was created by someone else for him. It will assist you in keeping your eye on the situation. To monitor, you have to be aware of how to set up hyperlinks that identify which ads are most effective.
- Helping to deal with Ad account shut-downs
I've previously been exiled by Facebook This was an important part for me.It's possible that the promotions you make could trigger Facebook to remove your account. Robby offers suggestions on how to handle this issue including how to challenge the deactivation.
Even if your appeal doesn't work There's a guideline regarding what to do next in order to expand your business. Really, this person has thought of everything and has included the information in his course.
- Scaling
In order to earn the most money it is necessary to grow your business. Robby has been there, experienced it and is the best person to teach you how to proceed, and how to manage the possibility that you'll spend thousands of dollars every each day on advertising.
Bonuses
Bonuses play a major role in Commission Hero, and Robby offers what he refers to as Million Dollar Landing Pages.
Since Facebook does not like its ads that directly link to offers and landing pages are an ideal intermediary. If you're unfamiliar with the whole concept, a "landing" page is a web page that users click on from an advertisement, a Facebook advertisement, for example.
The content is written to highlight the product and convince users to click on a link which will take them to a page on which they can purchase the item.
Inner Circle
In the past, we talked about earlier that we mentioned the Inner Circle. It is a service you pay a monthly fee for access to.
And it's well worth it because several of members have gone on to made it as affiliate marketers their own way. There's a lot of assistance in the form of advice, tips and other information to get from the professionals in the group.
Each month, a new deal is made available exclusively to Inner Circle members. This could include access to a brand new website, or a customized market to target, new pictures, or new content.
You'll also be part of an exclusive group and enjoy a weekly webinar, where you will be able to join live calls for an open-ended Q and A session with Robby. You can ask Robby, the author of this fantastic course any questions you have. You can also ask him to look over and leave comments on your posts.
Furthermore, because Robby is a major influencer in the field of affiliate marketing he's in a position to negotiate great deals with certain vendors, such as up to 90 percent commission. These are the kinds of deals that could change the game when it comes to providing money to spend on greater advertising and scaling up your campaigns.
My Own Commission Hero Results
December
I began advertising in December, and I've been running them since. the "health" segment.
Robby recommends that you invest a two weeks warming the account before launching actual ads. I paid $150 for an "Facebook similar to" campaign for the first 2 weeks..
Then, I found two offers, both of which were in the health industry. I utilized creatives and websites that Robby offered in the training.
I earned $439 from my earnings and spent $872 on a Facebook ads in December.
Gross Sales - $439. Refund of ($187.25). Ad spent $872, Lost -$620
January
The month of January was when I tested more ads. I was able to get 3 new ads created for both offers from Fiverr according to what Robby suggests. I also tested 4 creatives I came across using Facebook advertising spying tool - Adspy.
I increased the amount of ads I run and was close to breaking the even mark. I also began testing a my third offer.
Gross sales Total Sales $7,183.78 Refund - 736.59 Net Earnings -6.409 Advertising - $5876 Profit was $533.
Feb
In February, I came across an innovative and a landing page combo which seemed to work with one of the deals.
I increased my ad budget for the first offer, while close to breaking even with the following two offers. I earned a small revenue of $633.
Gross sales of $8,967.43 Refund: 644.45 + 474.76 Net Earnings -7,848.22 Advertising - $8481, profit was $633.
March
Gross sales Total Sales $8,888.38 Refund - 981.58 + 37.33 Net Earnings: 7,869.47 55855 dollars for advertising Profit $2284. I earned a decent amount this month.
My Commission Hero Test Conclusions
Does Commission Hero Work?
Yes. You can also qualify this by saying that it has worked on me as you'll see in the above results.
Is Commission Hero suitable for everyone?
I'd have to say the following: Commission Hero isn't suitable for all users. It was a bit early, as evident from my tests There were a few teething issues.
The money I spent was more than the one I earned I was making losses. Some people aren't able to deal with that kind of thing.
Who wouldn't be the best candidate to be a Commission Hero?
If you're a person who is looking to make profits right from the beginning it's unlikely to be a good fit for you.
It's not just those who are cautious in the area of money. There are many who may find Commission Hero doesn't suit them.
What you'll be performing is a reason to be aware the possibility that you're Facebook advertising account might be shut down.
You will have to advertisement for affiliates and offer ads on Facebook as well as many who take the course discover that they may (accidentally) violate Facebook's rules on advertising at the time they first begin using the platform to advertise.
It's something Robby does not attempt to cover up in his courses. He provides tips about how you can keep from having the Facebook advertising account disabled at all.
Also, there are some suggestions on how to reinstate it should you get caught by the people looking out for violations of Facebook's rules on advertising.
This is definitely something that you can be able to overcome easily even if it involves setting up a new account for advertising and beginning over.
But if taking down your Facebook advertising account removed will cause you to stay awake night Affiliate marketing may not be the right choice for you.
Who Would Like Commission Hero?
I believe that the individuals who stand to gain the most benefit from this Commission Hero training course fall into three groups:
- Experienced Online Marketers If you've made it in the past using marketing on the internet with Clickbank and are seeking new ways to increase your earnings, Commission Hero could be the solution you've been looking for.
- Completely committed to beginners This means totally committed. If you're prepared to go through everything to create the business of your choice online, the tools you require are right here. You must be prepared to commit large chunks of your time learning the lessons of Robby and using the concepts. For me, Commission Hero offers beginners the most effective way to get started in this world of affiliate marketing. I met a lot of novices in the Commission Hero Facebook group.
- College Students Graduates, Retirees
If you're able to spare at minimum an hour per day, and sufficient funds to fund your advertising budget, Commission Hero can show you how you can earn an impressive revenue online. It's done in a method that's more straightforward and successful than anything else I've seen in the past.
The final response to "Will Commission Hero be a Success for You? is based on one factor. You.
I hope this article has demonstrated the way Robby's method works. It's also demonstrated that it'sn't all smooth sailing. There will be hurdles to conquer However, there are benefits for those willing to dedicate 100% towards Commission Hero.
What is the most successful thing about Commission Hero Really Looks Like
I hope you've enjoyed the candor with which I've completed the Commission Hero test and shared my findings, warts and all!
It took me some time to begin and once I did I was able to see that Robby's program can fulfill what it promises.
The most important thing is to think of this as a long-term opportunity for business (after all this is what it's all about). Don't think you'll make a fortune the first day (and you should at the very least, the first day could be taken wherever you want You don't even have to commute to the office and don't forget to dress up smart).
The $97 a month question Do You Need to Buy Commission Hero?
The answer is your decision. I made the leap in the beginning and as you observe from my results I've proved that it's possible to earn good profits using Robby's method. However, as I mentioned earlier don't anticipate it to be easy and be ready to put in the time required to make it happen.
If we've gotten you this far I'm guessing you're nonetheless interested by Commission Hero, which is an excellent sign.
The next thing I would recommend to you to do is go to Robby's free webinar on trainingwhich I've included below. It will give you an idea of the content of the course about as well as a glimpse into the way Robby is able to deliver the material.
If you believe it's a good fit for your needs, is to take it. Do not regret it. There are no if-onlys. From my own experience, I'm satisfied I made the investment in the course and, as my experiences indicate, Commission Hero works.
Disclosure of interest I'm an affiliate marketing professional, therefore, when you click the link above and then purchase the course I'll be paid a commission. It's a good thing you're convinced that it's worthwhile, since I've put forth all the effort to share my experiences using Commission Hero by compiling this review and revealing my results from testing!
This is the time I ought to be offering bonus for those who require a bit more convincing to click that link and buy the course. But, I'm not going give you any useless incentives.
Instead, if you do decide to register for Commission Hero by using my link, I will:
I'm sharing my personal Commission Hero Tips List:it's an item I've put together myself, which includes shortcuts I've used and the mistakes I've made, which you can make sure you get a better experience with Commission Hero.
It will show you exactly the way my most successful campaigns were designed and then executed. To receive this Tips List, send me an email after you've bought the course.
Add me to my private Skype Contacts list It will allow you to reach me directly and ask me questions regarding Commission Hero.
As I've previously mentioned, Robby offers a similar service as a part of the program, but there's nothing wrong with seeking out another person who has been through this as recently like I did.
That's all I have for the moment. I welcome questions in the comment section below if there is any clarification. I'll be sure to respond as quickly as I can.
If you're interested to join Commission Hero, click here. Be sure to notify me via email if you decide to claim the bonus I previously mentioned.
COMMISSION Hero FAQs
What exactly is Affiliate Marketing?
It's a business on the internet that allows associates to earn a commission for providing customers with information about other businesses with products or services available for sale.
What's the Commission Hero?
The course is an online affiliate marketing education course designed and run by Robby Blanchard who was named as one of the top affiliate marketers at Clickbank by earnings in 2019.
Is Commission Hero legit?
Yes, no question. Check out my review and my test results to prove that this course is of the highest quality with regards to showing you how you can earn an adequate income online.
What's ClickBank?
It's among the most reputable affiliate marketing marketplaces. It's an essential resource, with more than 6 million items and the ability to reach over 200 million users across the globe.