Common business structures in the U.S. explored

When launching a business, one of the first things one thinks about is how exactly to structure their business. Will you be joining with someone or going at it solo? Do you want your personal assets involved or is it too risky?
Structuring a business correctly from the start can be instrumental to attract investment, be tax efficient - and indeed to protect against liability. Let’s consider some of the latest facts about business structures in the U.S. by exploring them individually:
Sole proprietorship
This is the easiest type of business to establish. Your business and you will be connected: there is no distinction between both. You are entitled to all the revenue the business generates, but also responsible for any losses or debts.
Fortunately, there isn’t any proper action needed to create one, but keep in mind the things necessary for any business - including permits.
Partnership
Partnerships are the simplest structure for two or more people to own a business together. There are two common types of partnerships: limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships.
With limited partnerships, there is one main partner who has unlimited liability, whilst the others have limited liability, as well as limited control over the company. Profits for each are passed through to personal tax returns, and only the main partner has to pay self-employment taxes.
On the other hand, limited liability partnerships give limited liability to every owner. Each partner is protected, and is not responsible for the actions of another partner.
Partnerships are good for businesses with multiple owners wanting to see how a business idea pans out, before choosing a more formal business.
Corporation
A corporation, also referred to as a C corp, is a legal entity that is entirely separate from its owners, offering the strongest protection to owners from person liability. However, there are some downsides to this - the cost to form a corporation can be a lot higher than other business structures, and certain things in a business, such as record-keeping and reporting, need to be more extensive than in other businesses.
Unlike other business types also, corporations pay income tax on their profits.
Another benefit is that if a shareholder leaves, the C corp can continue doing business pretty much undisturbed - it is not connected to them. Having shares also means profit can be made from sale of stock, which helps to attract employees.
Because corporations have lots of complications, they are generally suggested for established, larger companies that have more employees.
Interested in forming a corporation? Visit this site for a step-by-step breakdown on how to do it.
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
LLCs allow you to take advantage of benefits of both the corporation and partnership business structures - you get the limited liability features of a corporation, with the tax efficiencies and operational flexibility of a partnership.
All your personal assets won’t be at risk, in any case that you face bankruptcy or lawsuits. As well as this, profits and losses can get passed through to your personal income, without facing corporate taxes. However, if you do decide on an LLC, you are considered self-employed, so there will be taxes for that.
I know I want to start a business, what are some things I should know?
Have a detailed plan
Having a detailed plan will mean you aren’t too ambitious, are realistic with yourself, and have something to follow, so it doesn’t just feel like you’re guessing your way through everything. Being sure of what you want means you’re less likely to give up.
Get out there and network
Often people start businesses with a sound idea, but lose faith because their business isn’t working out so great, and give up. Your idea is not the problem! Connections with people in your niche will help you to promote yourself and get you a nice client list. You might also get a few mentors out of it.
Find a healthy work-life balance
Running a successful business requires lots of time and energy, so finding a healthy balance is crucial, or you will end up feeling burnt out quickly, in turn limiting how much you can achieve. Spend time with family, and have a positive community around you.
Always be aware of your competitors’ moves
Whilst you will have friends in the business with your connections, not everyone will be looking to help you. Business can be cut-throat, and your competitors will always try to knock you so that they remain at the top. While you shouldn’t obsess over your competitors, you do want to be aware of what they are doing so that you can stay ahead, and better your products/services against theirs.
Conclusion:
One leading property expert in the U.S. pointed out that some corporate structures are also great as investment vehicles for people who want to buy and sell property, and that LLC’s are some of the most popular property acquisition vehicles in at least 25 states. As Michael Stemley, an author and top accountant in the U.S. said: “You’re only as good as the advice you keep, so do get clarity about the best structure from the start”. This could not be more true for the case of starting a new business, or restructuring an existing entity.