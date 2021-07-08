Washing machines are a godsend. Throw in your clothes, get them later, toss them in the dryer and done! While we use them all the time, there are some common mistakes that most of us make which are easily avoided. To wash your clothes properly and avoid expenses later there are a few things that you should keep in mind. Meanwhile, you can always talk to a local washer repair technician to seek more help.
Here are some common mistakes we make when doing laundry
.
Don't pour detergent directly on your clothes
This one won’t require potential washer repair but you might have to wash your clothes again. The proper order for loading the washer is to add your clothes, fill with water, and THEN add your detergent. Simply pouring it on top of the clothes means you’ll get an uneven distribution and if it’s powder, you might even get some residue that requires a second wash.
Do it right the first time and save on time, water, and power.
Zip up those zippers to avoid snags
Pants and anything else that you have with a zipper should be zipped before washing. Leaving them open creates the potential for snagging on other clothing. This can damage the clothing in question and if the zipper is weak, you might even break the zipper. So, zip them up first and that’s a problem you’ve avoided.
Unbutton your shirts before washing
On the flipside, you should always unbutton shirts before throwing them in. Failing to do so can put a strain on the threads attached to your shirts and buttons and even pop them out. Unbuttoning them first minimizes the chances of this occurring and your shirts will last longer.
More soap does not equal cleaner clothing
It’s an easy mistake. You’ve thrown in something that’s very dirty and you want to make sure that it gets cleaned, so you add a little extra soap. Don’t do that. Extra soap will just be harder to rinse and likely stick around in your clothing, making you itchy later.
Just stick to the recommended amount and your clothes will still get cleaned!
Don’t forget to clean out the lint trap
Dryer and Washer repair technicians have some great advice about your dryer and it’s this: don’t forget to clean out the lint trap. That lint builds up and you are opening yourself up to a potential dryer fire if you don’t.
It only takes seconds so always clean out the lint between loads so you can enjoy warm, dry clothes without the risk of burning the house down!
In closing
This concludes our list of common mistakes we make when doing laundry. As you can see, most of them are common sense items but quite easy to overlook. Just remember our tips from today and you’ll get longer use of your clothes, more efficient cleaning and drying, and hopefully you won’t require any washer repair or dryer maintenance anytime soon.
We wish you and yours the best!