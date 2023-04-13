Complete Guide of Camping in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, a vibrant city in Uttarakhand is a must to explore place for those who want to experience the thrill of camping and adventure in the wilderness.
The best time to enjoy camping in Rishikesh is from the months of April to November. These months are suitable for camping as the weather during these months is pleasant and peaceful, which also allows one to enjoy all activities.
Why Camping In Rishikesh
Camping in Rishikesh also offers a chance to connect with nature and disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can spend your days exploring the surrounding forests and hills, and your nights under the stars, enjoying a campfire and the peaceful sound of the river.
- Location
Rishikesh is in the foothills of Himalayas, on the banks of holy river Ganga. Rishikesh is well connected via all modes of transportation from Delhi.
Famously known as the adventure capital of the country, it offers a peaceful and serene environment.
Most important part while camping is a peaceful ambience and scope to carry out adventure activities. At Rishikesh one can enjoy hiking, camping, nature walks, bonfire etc.
- Luxury camping
Camping in has changed drastically in the last few years. From basic tents with common washrooms to modern age cottages.
Similarly camping is not restricted to basic tents in Rishikesh anymore. There are campsites which offer riverside camping in Rishikesh, great camping experience without sacrificing the comfort and safety. Luxury camping allows one to enjoy the beauty of nature while experiencing the comfort of a luxury accommodation with the latest facilities.
- Facilities
There are various camping facilities available at Rishikesh to cater to different requirements and budgets.
Camping at Rishikesh has been more than just camping now a days. Camps like Camp Brook offers different activities like outdoor games, Indoor gaming section, swimming pool etc.
One can easily select a campsite based on the kind of travel, activities involved and cost. Making a booking for your preferred campsite can be done either over the phone or online.
Rishikesh Camping Experience
Any camping experience is incomplete without a campfire. Gathering around a fire with friends and family is an enriching experience. Almost every campsite in Rishikesh offers campfire experience under starry night. It is a natural rejuvenating therapy which everyone needs. Also, there are various campsites in Rishikesh which have access to a tributary or a brook. Spending afternoons in cool water of river Ganga can be a joyful experience.
Camping Fun For All
Camping can be a fun and rewarding experience for all age groups. Modern age campsites in Rishikesh offer exciting activities for everyone.
Camping in Rishikesh is a great way to introduce the outdoors to kids. Kids can enjoy playing games and connectwith nature. Stargazing at night and sipping hot cups of tea surrounded with mountains is a nurturing experience for seniors. Campsite in Rishikesh offers accommodations with attached washrooms for the comfort of all age groups.
IN CONCLUSION
Camping in Rishikesh is a must-do activity for those who like the taste of adventure and for those who like being one with the nature. It is an amazing opportunity for those who want to escape the daily hustle and bustle of cities and negativity and reconnect with nature to feel a positive energy. Whether you want to go on an adventure packed trip with excitement at all moments or a serene and meditative trip to immerse in the nature, Rishikesh is the destination for you! So, get up and energise yourself for possibly one of the best trips you have had.