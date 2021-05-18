Concerns raised on role of Electronic Sports Federation of India (EFSI) in Selection for Asian Games 2022.

National Christian Council (NCC), an NGO has raised concerns over appointment of the Electronic sports Federation of India (EFSI) for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games. NCC approaches Ministry of youth affairs and Sports and Indian Olympics Association raising concerns over the appointment.
NCC urged the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) authority to disclose the criterion for the appointment of the body which was named in massive mismanagement of funds during 2018 Asian Games. It has questioned how a private body that is not even in the purview of the Right to Information Act can be authorized to shortlist and select Indian athletes for the Asian games that are set to be held in Hangzhou in China next year.
In a letter to Shri Narinder Dhruv Batra, President of Indian Olympics Association, New Delhi, the NCC has also said that the appointment of the EFSI for the selection process of the Indian athletes is questionable for its conflicting interest as a non- profit outlet having direct ties with sporting and tournaments.
The NCC has also written to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, raising these grave concerns. The letter has been signed by Aneel J Stevenson, National Secretary – General, National Christian Council. The NGO has said raised several questions on appointment of EFSI and sought clarification on it. What was the process followed to recognize the ESFI by the IOA? What is the credibility and position of the EFSI in the selection of the Indian National team being selected for the games? Why did IOA choose a private body over other relevant and eligible organizations? Are the players aware of the terms & conditions mentioned in their contracts and whether they have been approved by the IOA? What are credentials, experience and credibility of ESFI’s directors Mr. Dhiman Kashyap, Mr. Lokesh Suji, Mr. Yugal Kishore and Mr. Prabhat Kumar”, the NCC has asked in the letter.
The NCC has also asked if the IOA can present any documentary evidence in recognizing EFSI an questioned how MR. Dhiman Kashyap who is the head of a esports team – Resilience, and head of Operations EFSI, is allowed to be part of the selection of the team India Players. The body has said that the concerns have been raised in the interest of the deserving Indian Athletes. Why is a sports team stakeholder also a director of EFSI being given the responsibility to select Indian’s national team for the Asian games? How is a nonprofit entity allowed to bind players on revenue – based clauses such as participants granting then royalty – free, exclusive, perpetual worldwide license to copy, modify, use and distribute submissions and material in agreements? How does a private body that was also named in massive mismanagement of funds during the 2018 Asian Games is considered reliable for the management of the national team?
The Telangana based NGO, National Christian Council further questioned in the letter, what is ESFI’s criterion or process for selecting players for the tournaments? The NGO has presence across India and is engaged in developing the youth by empowering them in the field of sports, education, and vocational training programs. They indulge in identifying leaders, informing, and empowering them with the information needed for their development & progress.
The NGO has said that is driven by the highest moral principles and values and needs the highest amount of fairness and impartiality while transparency is fundamental to the credibility of the Olympics as articulated in the Olympic Agenda 2020.