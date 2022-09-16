Confident Group partners with Star Studded SIIMA awards

The SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) held recently in Bangalore was a sparkling one with the movers and shakers of both South and Bollywood making their presence felt. Dr Roy CJ, Founder and Chairman of Confident Group, who partnered with SIIMA as the ground sponsor successfully, made sure that their association with SIIMA awards was one of the most prestigious award ceremonies, connecting with the movie world of South.
The star studded award ceremony had the who’s who of cinema world making their presence felt, like Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Kamal Hassan, Karunada Chakravarthy Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, KGF actor and Kannada superstar Yash along with other actors Vijay Deverakonda, Radhika Pandit, Darshan, Allu Arjun, STR, Siva Karthikeyan, Arya, Pooja Hegde, Hansika Motwani, Allu Arvind, Tovino Thomas, Arvind Swamy and Aishwarya Lekshmi Bijumenon. Directors like Sukumar, Harish Shankar, Lokesh Kanakaraj and Vivek Agnihotri among others were present too. And singers Vijay Yesudas, Usha Uthap along with music director DSP graced the night too!
Dr Roy CJ and Confident Group have produced/presented more than 10 movies both in Malayalam and Kannada. And the glamour world events have many times chosen Confident Group as their key sponsor of various events. Even in 2021, Dr Roy CJ along with Confident Group co-produced a big budget film, 'Marakkar' starring big actors from the North and South - Mohan Lal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan. And the movie was released in more than one South Indian language other than Hindi. There's another film 'Mein Hoon Moosa', which is set to release on September 30, 2022, starring Suresh Gopi.
Whether it's award functions, charity shows, filmmaking, sport events or reality series, Confident Group has always maintained their presence felt via multiple media. They were also an official sponsor of the Sri Lankan team during the Cricket World Cup, 2016 and also sponsored the West Indies team earlier in 2013 and 2014. No doubt the group has been making waves in sporting events.
Known for serving thousands of customers in their 165 projects, Confident Group, a real estate giant needs no introduction. Confident Group has tremendously achieved their obligation towards customers due to stringently being systematic in administering all aspects of work across cities. The group has also faithfully followed the local rules and regulations, which is key to uninterrupted commitment. Dr Roy CJ founded Confident Group 16 years back and is a devout individual who credits the entire project's success to three major attributes - maintaining stringent quality, ensuring complete safety and on time delivery.
Confident Group & Dr Roy CJ have put their best foot forward in giving back to society and its indirect requests together. A continued aid to Prarthana Cancer Care is one such example and Helping Hands is another initiative where homes are built for the flood victims and economically lesser privileged families, scholarships are given to financially underprivileged children, and medical requirements of the needy are supported.
Dr Roy CJ has been endlessly directing Confident Group since its inception in multiple ventures in the interest of society. Through its association with SIIMA, Confident Group is set to manifest itself in a number of individuals and business groups to come up with a wider and even more robust connection