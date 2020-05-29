Conquering Dreams Through Persistent Hard Work: Success Story Of Entrepreneur Ayman Assi

Growing up we are constantly reminded that to succeed we must hustle, if we fail we must persevere, and if we are stuck we must continue to strive for better despite the outcomes. In reality, it is easier said than done and only a handful of people exist that actually step out of their comfort zones to seek their destiny.
Ayman Assi is one the rarity, who left no stone unturned in his quest to achieve success. Hurdles and hindrances awaited at every corner of his life but with grit and persistent hard work he conquered it all. Founder of one of the most renowned luxury concierge services Amerald UK, Ayman Assi immigrated to London from Lebanon at a tender age of 20.
Replete with the desire to achieve success, Ayman commenced his journey by working as a Kitchen Porter at one of the local restaurants. He hopped around and switched his jobs multiple times to find the one that suited him the best. Finally, he found stability as a Salesman. While he was working as a Salesman, he grew his network of like-minded individuals and soon had a group of partners who were willing to start a business with him.
Ayman left his job to take flight as a businessman - and he flourished. However, he decided it was time to embark on this journey on his own. He resigned from the business partnership and explored other avenues. Little did he know, it was going to be a rugged road ahead.
The first venture Ayman explored was a restaurant in London but it failed - and failed miserably to say the least. It drowned him in an ocean of debt. But his continuous struggle - despite suffering from losses - is a testament of the matchless resilience and the relentless persistence he possesses.
He regained his footing by working as a Valet at a Valet Parking Service and soon, resumed his entrepreneurial journey by establishing a Car Rental Service. His efforts were procuring results and he reinvested his profits in building another business, a luxury concierge company called Amerald UK.
Needless to say, Amerald UK was a huge success as well, and the serial entrepreneur had now acquired all the entrepreneurial skills one would need to make it huge in any industry.
After Amerald UK, he reclaimed his initial loss by opening a restaurant - this time it was eminently successful. The restaurant, Beit El Zaytoun, is located in West London and has attracted food connoisseurs from all around the UK because of the unique Mediterranean cuisine it has to offer. Beside these ventures, Ayman has established an event organizing company called A Events and is soon launching an online platform which will pay homage to the Mediterranean culture as well.
Ayman’s success story instils in us the confidence that if we continue to make efforts in spite of the unfruitful results we might reap in the beginning, our success still remains inevitable. It might take longer to get there but we can - by all means - conquer the summit.