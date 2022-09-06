Contrary to Solana (SOL) and Litecoin's (LTC) Stumbling Plans, Feed3 (FD3) Wants to Bring 10x More Value into the Crypto Space

There have been many technological and economic services advances over the years. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are a new part of these advances with their amazing features and incorporated know-how for the benefit of individual and public use. This space has also seen upgrades and evolution with the introduction of the Web 3.0 space, so there are enough benefits just waiting to be shared.
Although being a plus on its part, there is still room for more to be done in the crypto space. Solana (SOL) has tried to fill that void with the provision of a space where new heads in the crypto space can navigate their way around the vast network but faces problems with its decentralization not being enough for the benefit of users. Another project known as Litecoin was also created to bring more users into the crypto world but is also limited by its time-consuming feature for the final processing of transactions on its network. For such problems to still exist, a lot still needs to be done to help the space grow and function as it should. This is why Feed3 (FD3) has been created to give its quota in sustaining the crypto space by providing an audio feedback model which helps the team members and developers make necessary adjustments to help satisfy the users better on the platform.
What is Solana (SOL) All About?
Solana is a cryptocurrency platform created in 2017 as a network operating with a different number of nodes, with these nodes being designed to function as a single node would also function. Anatoly Yakovenko designed this platform to create an ecosystem and network where Decentralized Applications (dApps) can be retouched and redesigned as users desire. The utility token, Solana (SOL), is the token used for all activities on the Solana network. When users and purchasers (the community) own Solana (SOL) tokens, they are given the right and keys to use the projects built and existing on the platform. This feature gives these holders an edge over other community members who do not possess the Solana (SOL) tokens.
With a supply of 350 million Solana (SOL) tokens in circulation, there is room for many benefits when users and purchasers stake these tokens. Also, stretching into how the platform is ruled, the community members can participate in governance with the Solana (SOL) tokens as a certification tool in making it possible. Although allowing these to take place on its network, Solana (SOL) is still a fairly decentralized token and cannot fully provide the benefits of decentralization.
Litecoin (LTC) Pushes a Value into the Crypto Community
How cryptocurrency is being adopted into various sectors was the motivation for the Litecoin (LTC) cryptocurrency creation in 2011. Being an altcoin, Litecoin (LTC) has proved to be very successful and heavily utilized in the crypto market, with its rise in ranks into one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market. Litecoin (LTC) has, in focus, brought users into the crypto world, with many people still in the dark concerning this innovation that has forever changed the world’s dynamic.
Litecoin (LTC) is the native token of the platform, which was made along with the platform using the code on the Bitcoin (BTC) token mechanism. These codes were enhanced and changed to serve the purposes better than Litecoin (LTC) had in view at the time, and it can be said to have paid off tremendously. When transactions are done with Litecoin (LTC), it takes so little time, making it a time-effective token for users who want to perform speedy transactions. There is a total supply of 84 million Litecoin (LTC) tokens, and these tokens stretch into helping novices make their projects better with its in-built mechanism to test crypto projects. Decentralization and time effectiveness are good features of Litecoin, but that is not all there is to it. There is an added disadvantage of transactions taking fairly long amounts of time to be finally processed, which does not fully guarantee its time effectiveness.
How Does Feed3 (FD3) Come into the Picture?
Feed3 is a platform created for users to navigate the next stage in technological innovation without problems or issues limiting them along the way. The Artificial intelligence called Freeda provides the space of recording feedback component in which the community members can tell their stories on experiences and provide necessary suggestions that they believe the Feed3 platform can best utilize to make their stay on the platform a wonderful one.
Feed3 (FD3) is the utility token liable for administering the Feed3 platform and all there is to the functionality and paradigm of operations. Feed3 (FD3) tokens can likewise serve as a certification for the community to participate in this administration by going with key choices on the proper maintenance and sustenance of the platform. These choices are then screened and done by the group and designers of the platform. An illustration of this administration is displayed in the feedback system where the client records voice notes utilizing the Artificial Intelligence recorder, Freeda, to pass data and solicitations on what they need to change or add to the platform. Along these lines, they are a piece of the framework’s administration.
The Feed3 (FD3) token likewise effectively rewards clients who make these voice notes on ideas to help the platform develop and progress. This implies that there will be support for additional clients to stand up, which further prompts the improvement of Feed3 (FD3). At the point when clients are fulfilled, organizations flourish. This is the rationale applied in this situation. The token is fully decentralized and operates very fast for its transactional activities, a feature best surpassing other crypto tokens like Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC). Gaming is another important part of this Feed3 (FD3) token build and function. With ranges in games that can be incorporated, not having a limit to it, Feed3 will ensure a well-managed system for game players to make the most out of their devotion. They can earn Feed3 (FD3) tokens when they share their experiences on the platform and also play multiplayer games, propagating an ecosystem functioning to put its users first in all its endeavors.
How the Audio Feedback Model of Feed3 (FD3) Benefits the Users on the Gaming Platform
The users constituting a platform are regarded as the most important part of that platform, so proper care has to be taken to satisfy their wants and desires. This is why the audio feedback feature was created to serve this purpose in customer satisfaction best.
1. The model allows users to show their prowess in speech-making with AI listening. This speech feedback has to be understandable and contains enough details for the team members to hasten its implementation process.
2. When users give feedback, their emotions at the moment of the feedback can be easily captured by the AI and sent to the team members to act on.
3. When audio feedback is recorded, it is delivered to the team members at a very fast rate for faster responses to be made possible.
How the Audio Feedback Model of Feed3 (FD3) Benefits the Development Team
The development team of any project is an integral part of that project’s success. Holding such a high and important position places a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of these development and team members, so they need all the help they can get. This is another way the Feed3 (FD3) feedback model works.
1. It saves time for the team members and development team when they make necessary decisions and changes to the system.
2. Without the need to guess what users want, the team members can surely satisfy the users in the best way possible.
3. They can make corrections and upgrade important parts of the system and its network to serve the users best.
How to Purchase the Feed3 (FD3) Tokens
1. A MetaMask wallet is needed if you use a desktop, while a trust wallet app is needed if you use a mobile device to purchase the Feed3 (FD3) tokens.
2. The website for the project should be entered into the wallet's browser, and the form displayed should be filled.
3. When the pre-sale for the Feed3 (FD3) tokens is done, the tokens will be sent to your wallet.
Although cryptocurrencies are very profitable and lucrative, it does not still change the fact that they are volatile, with price fluctuations in constant change. However, proper research has been done on the Feed3 (FD3) token, many times, risk factors should always be considered when deciding to purchase cryptocurrency. This is not an exemption for the Feed3 (FD3), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) tokens, but also a way to tell purchasers that it is still a cryptocurrency, so all disadvantages which come with that might also follow this token. So, for any wrong purchase to be avoided, proper research is advised.
