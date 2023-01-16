Cool Boy Bobby Loves His “Meat” Vegan: Being Cruelty-Free Is Great for Our Future

When it comes to social responsibility, Cool Boy Bobby doesn’t mince his words. Notwithstanding his signature face covering that keeps his identity under wraps, the Nashville-based hip-hop producer behind the up-and-coming bangers “Swishh”, “Bonkers”, and “Bounce” hasn’t shied away from advocating personal empowerment through “You Are Powerful”. The meat of his contention in promoting this movement, which he cleverly abbreviated to YAP, is that personal responsibility is crucial to achieving success and influencing others. The talented hitmaker shared his thoughts on why veganism, an issue personally close to him, clearly aligns with his campaign.
“My shift towards going vegan was by no means a walk in the park. The transition was hard because growing up, I was made to eat meat whenever it’s available and it’s treated as rather a delicacy. After learning more about the benefits of veganism, I came to realize that the consumption of meat had been so normalized that healthier and more ethical options had been overlooked. Which is why part of YAP’s emphasis on character-building is overcoming the various challenges towards veganism.”
Cool Boy Bobby doesn’t exactly expect everyone who joins him in YAP to go cold turkey on meat consumption, but he welcomes those who are interested in giving the lifestyle change a try. “Willpower is essential to succeeding in all endeavors, and becoming vegan is one that’s worth hustling for. As a personal issue close to me, veganism is something I’m always happy to share with my growing following because being cruelty-free is great for our future.”
Some of hip-hop’s biggest names like Jermaine Dupri, RZA, and Snoop Dogg have all – in one way or another – been involved in the growing movement to go vegan. Cool Boy Bobby observes this to be a great push for hip-hop’s influence in promoting healthier and cruelty-free food options. “What we eat clearly defines how we think and feel about ourselves. The more responsible choices not only nourish our mind and body, but also pay tribute to the value of life and aversion to unnecessary cruelty. I hope to continue building on the important work being done by [hip-hop music] industry leaders through my own movement for a stronger individual agency.”
