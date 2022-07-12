Corporate Philanthropy and Social Responsibility of Tanweer Ahmed

July 12: The secret to living is giving. As it is said, when you serve something greater than yourself, whether it be your family, your local community, or at a global level, you discover a deeper purpose and create more meaning in your life. In the U.S. there is a strong culture of philanthropy – high net worth individuals who have chosen to donate financial resources to communities and causes that need support.
Tanweer Ahmed is one of many people making a positive impact in the world by supporting causes that matter to him personally. Tanweer Ahmed is an Entrepreneur, Mentor, and Community Influencer residing in the USA for the past 35 years. Having a wide business portfolio, he feels accomplished while being involved in charitable activities and causes. Tanweer launched the medicine Eqclusa in a partnership with GILEAD which is useful for the treatment of Hepatitis. This cause is close to him since he has witnessed the disaster this disease can cause. For the past 2 years, the Pandemic has brought the worst to the world but Tanweer remained firm on his grounds and provided food to Thousands residing in Sialkot Pakistan, staying true to his roots. Tanweer has learned that the key to fulfillment lies in giving. Along with this, he is also working on developing a high school and University for Girls in Sialkot which is the need of the hour considering the current political and economic scenario. He believes in empowering women so they can lead an independent life and also raise their generation efficiently.
He has actively been taking initiatives for the betterment of Afghan refugees, simultaneously redefining Pakistan’s image which was mandatory when the enemies are already defaming his motherland out there. He was very close to his mother and tried his level best to follow her legacy of helping girls get Married. Perusing his passion for cricket he has established a cricket stadium in the USA and further plans to launch an academy within it to cater to opportunities for the people wanting to establish their career in Cricket. Being a Muslim his dream is to construct at least 5 mosques across the USA and he has donated 25 acres of land to build a Muslim Graveyard and another 25 acres of land for the formation of Islamic High School in Houston. He wants to show the world that Muslims are not Extremist but a religion encompassing Humanity, Charity, Love, Prayers, and Respect for Everyone.
He believes that even if you don’t have large pools of capital to deploy to nonprofits or other recipients, you can still give – your time, your energy, or whatever resources you have that you’d like to share.