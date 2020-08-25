Corporator Vasant Borate Succeeds In Providing Free COVID-19 Tests For People

Moshi : As noticing the rapidly increasing number of Corona Virus patients in Pune people are frightened. To help decrease the fear in people Corporator Vasant Borate has arranged a free COVID-19 testing camp in collaboration with MLA Mahesh Landge in Moshi. The camp was arranged on Friday and people have gave it a huge response and got their corona tests done for free. Citizens have thanked Corporator Vasant Borate as he made the costly test available for free.
In front of Corporator Vasant Borate’s PR office in ward no. 2, the free COVID-19 test camp was held. Citizens started getting tested for COVID-19 test since 10 am on Friday. Since quite a time many corona patients have found from the societies of Moshi area until now. After noticing this Corporator Vasant Borate have started working for the people of this containment zone to conduct their proper tests and to spread awareness amongst them. But civilians from the area asked to conduct COVID-19 test for everyone in the area. As per people’s request Corporator Vasant Borate arranged this testing camp in collaboration with MLA Mahesh Landge.
The tests were conducted in association with Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Ruby Care. Dr. Bhavsaar and his team helped to conduct the tests successfully. In any private lab the fees for COVID-19 test is ₹3000 to 4000. Since it’s not affordable for poor people, they often can’t get themselves tested even if they have symptoms. Due to which the number of patients had been increasing rapidly in ward. “It’s our sincere effort to conduct the tests and avail treatment for the affected patients during these 10 days lockdown”, said Corporator Vasant Borate.
Later he added – “There are many cases in which the Corona symptoms were not clearly visible or no symptoms at all in patients, that’s why it was necessary to conduct the COVID-19 test for citizens. After the request of civilians, I had a conversation with MLA Mahesh Landge and with his help we have organized this free test camp”. Corporator Vasant Borate is serving the people wholeheartedly under the concept of My ward, my responsibility.