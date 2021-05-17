Costume designer and stylist Namratha Jauni credits social media as a medium to showcase talent

It is much known how social media is playing an important role in the lives of each and everyone. It almost influences everything in our lives. From the introduction of a new cuisine to creating the popularity of foreign movies or drama series, social media is prime responsible for everything. Similarly, social media has played a vital role in the emergence of new trends of fashion among people lately.
It has opened the door to several unknown and unique styles worked in various other nations which have provided a stage for several fashion designers to showcase their talent. Also, the emergence of several fashion bloggers and stylists on social is responsible for the setting of new trends and styles among the youngsters.
Namratha Jauni, an incredible costume creator who is known for her unique style and designs, considers social media as one of the influential sources of fashion among people. The iconic costume designer also believes social media has played a crucial role in backing up the fashion industry. She says, “Social media has helped various people to show their talent to the world. It’s a platform with tons of people across the globe who get to witness your work with just a click and that’s something where we as creators get to promote”.
Namratha is a perfectionist in her work because of which she is preferred by several celebrities. The remarkable costume designer has worked with celebrities like Irrfan Khan, Namratha has styled celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, R Madhavan, Swara Bhaskar, Payal Rohatgi, Soha Ali Khan, Amyra Dastur, Manav Kaul to name a few and has also worked as a costume designer and stylist for films like Tanu weds Manu, Paan Singh Tomar, Madaari, Dil Kabaddi, Antahen, Dobaara, Kaash to name a few. She has done more than 15 TVC as a costume designer with Neil Nitin Mukesh and many other prominent brands like Asian Paints, Syska, Religares, and many more.