Coucoo: 15 Ways to Style Just 1 Piece From @Dbzdutch’s New Collection

Popular Instagram icon @dbzdutch’s clothing line Coucoo, which she designed and released early in 2022 with her friend Aaliyah, has been a runaway triumph. Its Instagram account is almost at 40k followers and the demand has been so high that there is a second collection on the way for Summer 2022.
One of the beauties of Instagram is in its collaboration. Many of @dbzdutch’s 550,000 followers were prompted to share how they would wear this innovative and flexible piece (pictured below). Dabz herself called it her favourite, and began suggestions by saying “I can’t wait to wear it as a dress with black shorts, lace bra and thigh high boots.”
How Would You Wear It?
All responses taken from @dbzdutch followers
- Me, with black trousers and black lace bra and point Louboutins
- Black wide leather pants, pointy heels, and a polo underneath
- It’s perfect even for a modest outfit; long-sleeved shirt, elegant black trousers, Louboutin, accessories and a nice hijab. (They can ‘play’ with the colours of the hijab, shoes and accessories).
- With a long faux black leather shirt, red lace bra, shirt half tucked in and barely there heels. Nails painted red to match the bra
- I would wear it with black oversized denim jeans, black crop top and wear the shirt like a blazer by leaving the buttons open. Casual glam
- Plain black bralette under the blouse, wide leg leather shorts and knee high boots.
- Red bralette, black shorts and those Balenciaga thigh high boots, red lipstick.
- I’ll pair it with a faux leather bralette and black wide length trousers and then wear this on top with a few buttons undone and a gold necklace.
- Over a fitted black mini dress with thigh high boots. In summer as a cover up (left open) with a red bikini.
- For me its strapless black body and green mini skirt, throw this over tucked in oversized out with barely theres…such a staple piece.
- A few buttons open, black lace bra, lots of gold necklaces at different lengths, black leather trousers and pointed boots or black thin strapped heels. Hair slicked back.
- I would wear it with red silk shorts and a red laced bra with my red Louboutins.
- Nothing but a thong…for my husband. Purchasing soon!
- With a black body suit, faux leather skirt and knee high boots with a black hijab and red lip combo for sure!
With so many looks for each and every piece that Coucoo offers, you are almost guaranteed to look and feel your best. Coucoo’s ethos is to appeal to everyone, no matter their size, style, ethnicity or religion. Their second collection is coming soon!
