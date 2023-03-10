Could 2023 be the year of HedgeUp (HDUP), Quant (QNT) and Algorand (ALGO)?

The 2022’s crypto crash has seen many major cryptocurrencies lose the gains they achieved in their historic bull run some time ago. Much of this can be attributed to decreasing monetary supply when interest rates are rising globally.
While many countries are changing their policies to combat rising inflation, more risky assets like cryptocurrencies have lost a lot of value.
Luckily, as the smoke clears, there are some cryptos, such as HedgeUp (HDUP), Quant (QNT), and Algorand (ALGO), which are expected to bounce back as we head into 2023. Let’s find out why many experts think highly of these tokens.
Algorand (ALGO)
Algorand is an open-source, and decentralized blockchain-based ecosystem built on smart contracts.
Algorand deals with the common scalability and consensus mechanism issues common to first, and Algorand (ALGO) is the native cryptocurrency of the Algorand ecosystem.
Algorand started its operations in 2019 following its mainnet launch. Like Ethereum, Algorand operates on its own native Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM). Algo smart contracts enable users to develop all sorts of different dApps on the blockchain.
Users can participate in the governance of the blockchain either by just holding $ALGO or staking it. Token holders can receive up to 7.5% APY as passive income on holding these tokens.
It facilitates efficient, fast, and sustainable transactions at lower costs. Algorand aids in resolving the blockchain trilemma: decentralization, security, and scalability.
With continuous improvements in the Algorand network, 2023 is a good year for ALGO. Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Algorand ecosystem, ALGO's performance will help reach above its current all-time high very soon.
Quant (QNT)
Quant Network (QNT) is a blockchain interoperability platform. It allows blockchains (or distributed ledgers — which include more than blockchain technology) to connect easily and encourages the development of multi-chain applications.
Quant is designed to work with any distributed ledger architecture, not just those based on blockchain technology, but also, for instance, DAG.
Unlike Layer 2 solutions, deploying Quant does not require one to make changes to the existing blockchain infrastructure or DAG — REST API provides an easy way to connect to the chain.
Quant made waves in 2021 with its price rally, and many $QNT token price predictions claim that it is very smart to invest in Quant Network.
Quant is likely to perform very well in 2023, according to many expert predictions. Some of the experts claim that in the long run, Quant’s price will quickly go above $1000. This makes it a great token to hold as a long-term investment.
HedgeUp (HDUP)
HedgeUp is the world’s first crypto NFT Alternative Investment Marketplace that enables users to invest fractionally in Alternative Investment assets worldwide.
NFTs backed by lucrative real-life assets are the future of the crypto trading industry, which is why HedgeUp has recently gained much popularity.
HedgeUp will allow users to Invest in alternative products such as gold, wine, diamonds, fine art, luxury watches, yachts, and private jets. These assets will be fractionalized and available to users for as low as $1.
The HedgeUp NFT collection represents various asset classes or a basket collection from their investment platform. All assets will be stored in a licensed and insured vault, and users can own a percentage or 100% of the NFTs.
Token holders will enjoy many benefits and features, such as launchpad, exclusive access to equity NFT releases, online master class, wallet & banking, investment basket, HedgeUP DAO, and HedgeVerse.
The HedgeUp team is working daily to reassure investors that their funds are safe. This includes completing the audit with top auditing companies, SolidProof and CoinSniper, with flying colors and locking their tokens for 18 months, assuring there will be no rug pull to risk investments.
The token’s presale is ongoing, and the price currently trades at $0.013. Many cryptocurrency investors are already rushing to be part of the ongoing presale, and it is quickly becoming the talk of the town in the crypto space.
