Could Historic Coins Could Outperform Gold Bars in the Coming Decade?

A wave on rising prices has gripped savers, businesses, and consumers over the past year as prices of essentials such as food and drink prices rose at their fastest annual rate since 1977. The Office for National Statistics confirmed that their measurement of inflation in consumer prices reached a peak of 11.1% in October 2022 and remains stubbornly high as we enter summer 2023.
With interest rates paid by commercial banks being below the rate of inflation, savers are being penalized for holding their cash on deposit because the interest paid is less than the increases in prices. This causes the unsavory situation in which savers can buy less and less as each year passes notwithstanding the gains from interest payments.
Gold and silver bars and coins are well known for their ability to protect one from the impact of inflation and currency debasement. There is a compelling argument that world gold numismatic coins could perform much better than standard gold bullion bars and coins. Although these two assets are oftentimes considered one and the same, their performance as an investment asset is very different.
The difference between gold bullion coins and gold numismatic coins
Gold bullion coins are mass produced fine gold that has a value that is extremely sensitive to the global gold market price. On any given day, the coin’s worth will be almost identical to its weight multiplied by the gold spot price. Gold numismatic coins are very different. Despite their typical gold purity being 90-92% pure gold, their value is determined by factors independent of the gold spot price.
A gold numismatic coin’s value is a function of its age, condition and rarity. Rare gold numismatic coins in a ‘mint state’ can change hands for hundreds of thousands of dollars despite the gold content being worth less than two thousand dollars.
Why would gold numismatic coins outperform bullion?
To understand why this might be the case we need to explore the nature of the gold futures market and theories of gold price manipulation and the role of the futures market. Gold is known for its inflation hedging properties and so investors typically purchase gold bullion when they expect inflation to increase or remain at elevated levels.
The issue that gold has is that there are several ways in which investors can benefit from a rising gold price or ‘go long’ gold without touching a physical gold bar or coin. Savers can purchase unallocated gold certificates which is effectively a piece of paper saying that the buyer owns an ounce of gold, but these are not physically backed. Therefore, the buyer has gold price exposure, but their purchase has not impacted the physical gold market or taken any gold out of the system. Theoretically billions of dollars of unallocated gold certificates can be purchased and it will not impact the price of gold.
Furthermore, there is a futures market for gold which is a big tool for diluting gold demand on a greater scale than the unallocated gold certificates. Anyone can open a trading account and buy futures contracts on gold which immediately allows them to profit from a rise in the gold price without influencing the physical gold market.
Both these mechanisms mean that much of gold’s demand is satisfied through channels that do not cause any physical gold bars or coins to leave the pool of available gold on international markets. If the only way that an investor could get exposure to the gold price was to hold physical gold bars or coins, then this would cause the physical market to tighten significantly during periods of increased demand. In turn this would necessitate physical premiums to rise and rise until enough sellers are enticed into the market to balance supply with demand, which will likely be at a much higher price point.
The benefit of gold numismatic coins
Unlike gold bullion bars and coins, the value of numismatic coins depends mostly on the condition and scarcity. This means that their value is mostly independent from short-term movements in the gold spot price. If the gold price is being contained by leveraged selling on the futures market, then this may hinder gold’s ability to completely capture the full loss of a currency’s purchasing power.
Numismatic coins are very different because they do not have a futures market attached to them and so there is no dilution of demand or increase of supply through selling on the futures market. Simply put, if more people have more money in their pockets, then they can afford to pay higher prices for the rare numismatic coins. This means that the numismatic market can outperform gold bullion investments in bear and bull markets.
The downside is that the numismatic gold market is less liquid and there is specialist knowledge required to accurately appraise a coin. If the investor pays too high of a price, then their return on that asset is likely to be poor and/or negative. Numismatic coins are best used to diversify a portfolio because if an investor needs to raise cash after they have seen their gold and silver bullion bars and coins go down in price due to declines on the spot market, they can still profit from the sale of numismatic coins which are relatively immune from the movements in the gold spot market.
Conclusion
Due to the specialist knowledge to value high-end gold numismatic coins, the typical precious metal investor is likely to avoid this market altogether. This may hugely impact their future returns and ability to endure a period of poor performance in the spot market.
Numismatic coins should be considered as a small part of one’s precious metal portfolio because there is a very good likelihood that gold numismatic coins will outperform the gold spot price over the coming decade due to the headwind that the futures market has on gold bullion price performance.
It is important to remember that the gold spot price is not an accurate view of real time supply and demand fundamentals in the gold market because of how unallocated gold certificates and futures markets can dilute the demand for actual gold physical bars and coins. This is a key argument in favour of investing in some gold numismatic coins.