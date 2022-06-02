Could This Be The Best Time To Accumulate These Tokens - Algorand (ALGO), Near Protocol (NEAR) and Mushe Token (XMU)?

No doubt, some investors may be put off by the recent retreat in the cryptocurrency market. Fortunately however, a new set of millionaires are often made during a bear market as it creates good investment opportunities.
You would have probably come across the phrase “be greedy while others are fearful.” Of course, this does not mean that you should go all-in at a time, instead, you want to do that with a strategy in place.
To aid your strategy, you could consider taking a look at these 3 crypto coins that could ignite your hope in the next bull market; Algorand (ALGO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Mushe Token (XMU).
Algorand (ALGO)
The Algorand (ALGO) blockchain is a pure proof-of-stake (PPoS) protocol based on a decentralised byzantine consensus. On such a network, users can reach consensus and validate transactions based on their Algorand (ALGO) holdings.
The essence of building the ALGO blockchain is to resolve the slow transaction times of Bitcoin (BTC) and some other blockchains, thereby improving efficiency and giving users a better experience. Moreover, it tends to lower the high transaction fees associated with some other blockchains while discouraging mining which is energy-intensive.
Demand is created for the token and with its current price of $0.3663, you could consider it a good investment; there is still a long way to go.
NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
The NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a layer-1 blockchain solution that decentralises cloud computing. It tends to resolve the issue of low transaction speeds, low throughputs, as well as poor interoperability associated with other networks.
You could compare the NEAR network with such centralised platforms as Amazon Web Service (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Contrary to these centralised platforms, the NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is secured by a distributed network of validators which makes it immune to a single point of failure. It is difficult to tamper with, hack, remove or lose data compared to cloud-computing platforms operated by a single entity.
The native token of the blockchain is NEAR and it has been able to earn itself a good spot among the top cryptocurrencies. Of course, you could keep an eye on the growth of the network before making any huge investment.
Mushe Token (XMU)
Unlike NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Algorand (ALGO), which have their own blockchain, Mushe Token (XMU) leverages the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to build its solution. However, it will be migrating to the Stellar (XLM) network in the future. The ecosystem is designed to contribute to blockchain accessibility, and drive cryptocurrency adoption while incentivising or rewarding its users with its native token, the Mushe Token (XMU).
Mushe Token (XMU) will be used for transactions within the Mushe ecosystem. With the Mushe wallet, users can transact a wide range of crypto assets as well as fiat. The wallet will come with a swap called “MusheSwap” similar to the likes of Uniswap (UNI). However, this
wallet offers a combo of simplicity, flexibility, as well as security.
Features Of Mushe Token (XMU) Ecosystem
● Mushe Wallet: makes buying and selling of cryptos easy
● Mushe Chat: a social platform that safeguards users’ personal information from third parties
● Mushe Defi: allows token holders to vote and part in other platform activities including lottery
● Mushverse: a place to interact and earn
● Mushe NFTs: which can be purchased with Mushe Token (XMU) and represent Mushe services ownership
● Mushe Metabank: where investors can trade Metaverse items
Why Should You Buy Mushe Token (XMU)?
Utilities have already been created for the token and it is likely going to drive its future price as the ecosystem matures.
The token is currently in its presale stage and, of course, this is the best time to accumulate as much as you could afford before it launches on July 4th, 2022.
The token is offered at $0.005 per unit XMU. However, it has a low supply and the price may grow significantly as its ecosystem gains popularity.
The aforementioned tokens are backed by great utilities and this is one of the indicators you might want to consider in your investment strategy.
This could be the best time to accumulate tokens including Mushe Token (XMU), and position yourself well for the next bull run.
