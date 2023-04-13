Could TMS Network (TMSN) Overtake Solar (SXP) And Conflux (CFX)

TMS Network (TMSN) has emerged as a promising player in the cryptocurrency market, bypassing Solar (SXP) and Conflux (CFX). TMSN offers a range of features and benefits that have attracted the attention of investors and traders alike.
Solar (SXP) initiates its mainnet, but the token price goes down by 5%
Solar (SXP) blockchain network recently launched its mainnet. It is a decentralized bridge that will be powered by Solar's (SXP) native token. It also offers various features, including an open-source Layer-1 sustainable blockchain platform, a suite of tools for the Solar (SXP) community to perform decentralized operations, and support for upcoming blockchain initiatives like NFTs and metaverse projects.
Solar's (SXP) decentralized bridge has undergone a successful internal audit. Thus, holders on BEP20 or ERC20 can now exchange their tokens for Solar (SXP) mainnet coins. Additionally, they can participate in various activities like voting for a delegate, staking their coins, and receiving forging rewards issued by Solar (SXP). New features will be introduced in Q2, providing Solar (SXP) users with more opportunities to engage.
Despite launching its mainnet and offering new features, the price of Solar (SXP) has remained unimpressive in the cryptocurrency market. Its live price is $0.6856, which is over a 5% drop within a day.
Conflux (CFX) opts to expand its service in construction and fintech space while trading at $0.3698
Conflux (CFX), a public blockchain network, along with Zen Spark Technology, a Singapore-based fintech firm, has partnered with XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (000425. SZ). The Conflux (CFX) creators want to explore international use cases of blockchain and Web3 technologies with this partnership.
XCMG and Conflux (CFX) also have plans to issue their first NFT collection for overseas markets. Experts and investors will closely monitor the partnership between XCMG, Conflux (CFX), and Zen Spark Technology. Moreover, Conflux's (CFX) recent move to hybrid PoW/PoS consensus will let it offer a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain environment. It claims to provide low fees, zero congestion, and enhanced network security.
Conflux (CFX), being the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, also plans to support projects that are expanding into Asia. In fact, the Conflux (CFX) platform has collaborated with government entities, and global brands on various metaverse and blockchain initiatives in the region.
The platform's numerous collaborations with global entities have not reflected their profits in Conflux's (CFX) price. Its price charts have been facing a downturn. It has a live price of $0.3698, which is 1.36% down in the past 24 hours.
TMS Network (TMSN) raises funding in millions within weeks
The futuristic utility of TMS Network (TMSN) token has caught the attention of new and experienced investors. In fact, TMS Network (TMSN) has gained a significant fundraise of over $4 million since the pre seed round.
TMS Network (TMSN) platform serves as a decentralized exchange built on Ethereum that offers next-generation trading features. The platform wants to establish an ecosystem to trade asset classes on-chain, which were previously unavailable. Some examples are stocks, FOREX, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs. Moreover, the user-friendly interface allows traders from diverse backgrounds to trade on TMS Network (TMSN) comfortably.
TMS Network (TMSN) token holders can also access supplementary benefits beyond the core platform’s use cases. These include customizable trading bots, in-house research stations, on-chain data, and so on. Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) token holders get commission fees yielded while other users trade across its network.
Currently, TMS Network (TMSN) is offering an amazing 50% deposit bonus to investors joining its ongoing presale. Additionally, the token is available at $0.075, which is projected to increase 75x after launch.

