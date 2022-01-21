Covid-19 and ailing humanity: Understanding the medical needs of the people

January 21: Leading pharmas are bracing up to bridge the gap of standard medicine. Some of these include Cipla, Sun Pharma, Zydus Cadila and Health Biotech. Director of OPPI K. G. Anantha Krishnan had recently stated that it is important for the industry to gain momentum to carve a niche in the global Pharma value chain.
In the backdrop of the healthcare emergency caused by the COVID-19, doctors, healthcare institutions and policymakers are scrambling to gain an insight on the constantly evolving threat. The medical industry in India has undergone a massive transformation, as it is also one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country. With the focus on greater health awareness, quality medical service has become a priority.
However, the question of whether the expanding industry size translates into better quality services and improving outcomes for citizens still remains. The government has promised to improve the quality of the industry as a part of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), for which it has committed to dedicating 2.5 per cent of the country's GDP to healthcare by 2025.
Despite a decade of ambitious National Health Mission implementation, India is still lagging behind its neighbors such as Maldives, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal in terms of indicators such as incidence of tuberculosis and premature deaths due to non-communicable diseases. Perhaps, the patching gaps in the supply of critical drugs could be one of the reasons. A deeper understanding of the ground challenges is essential to ensure efficient and adequate delivery of medicines.
In 2021, after the country was hit by the second wave, the government asked leading pharma companies to create a “national stockpile” of life-saving drugs and vital equipment to prepare the country for the third wave. The method was adopted by observing developed countries like the US that follow the standard practice of stockpiling essential drugs in advance to combat covid-like catastrophe.
Through this, massive shortages of critical drugs like Remdesevir, Tosilizumab, key antibiotics, and devices like pulse oximeters can be prevented. With the new variant of Covid-19 settling in, leading pharma companies are bracing up to bridge the gap of standard medicine. Some of these include Cipla, Sun Pharma, ZydusCadila and Health Biotech. Director of OPPI (Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India) K. G. Ananthakrishnan recently stated that it is also important for the industry to gain momentum to carve a niche in the global Pharma value chain.
The pharma companies also need to ensure that critical drugs like Anticancer Injectables, Remdesivir, Antibiotic Injectables., etc., are available at an affordable price for the Indian market. Coverage and quality might seem like a trade-off, but an effective amalgamation of the two is imperative towards achieving the end goal, which is to provide good quality medical care to every citizen in critical times.