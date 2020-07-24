COVID 19: How brands are enabling delivery of essential goods during lockdown?

With the imposition of the lockdown, many people were left without a stock of essential household items. It was difficult to go out to the local groceries and purchase essential goods.
Brands all around the globe identified this struggle and stepped in to serve the world as an angel in disguise. They introduced newer features or upgraded existing ones to ensure that they are able to provide essential commodities to as many people as possible. Some of these brands included:
Swiggy
Even before the pandemic, Swiggy had started delivering groceries to its customers under the Swiggy Store Vertical. With the lockdown, a large number of people were unable to get access to the groceries they needed. Also, grocery stores were being affected due to reduced income.
This led Swiggy to expand its grocery delivery services to over 125 cities and it has partnered with big retailers like Godrej, HUL, Cipla, and many others in order to supply essential items provided by these brands. The local grocery stores have benefited quite a lot with this feature as it has allowed them to earn despite the lockdown.
Besides this, Swiggy has also introduced the ‘Genie’ feature in 15 cities. This feature allows users to order specific items from stores or to deliver a package anywhere in the nearby areas. This feature has helped users to get access to essential goods which they couldn't go out to get due to the lockdown.
PharmEasy
With lockdowns imposed in all parts of the country, people were finding it difficult to reach the local pharmacies and many were afraid to step out for purchasing medicines and healthcare essentials.PharmEasy stepped in and ensured that its users did not suffer due to lack of medication. All through the months of lockdown, PharmEasy continued its services and ensured that essential medicines were delivered to its users. It also encouraged its users to pay digitally to avoid contact with the delivery crew. PharmEasy is following all WHO safety protocols and engages in routine check-ups for its delivery crew to check if they are healthy or not.
CoutLoot
The Mumbai based startup, CoutLoot has introduced a feature called ‘Essentials’ on its platform. This feature allows users to place orders for essential items with stores within a three-kilometer radius.
CoutLoot has partnered with a number of local retailers, grocery shops, and vegetable vendors to ensure that a large number of people can get access to essentials and these local sellers are able to survive by making sales during the lockdown.
According to the CEO, Jasmeet Thind, a team of 70+ people at CoutLoot is working to ensure that the disruption of essential supply chains stays at a minimum.
Instamojo
Small local businesses have been the worst affected by the lockdown. The Bengaluru based startup, Instamojo, is doing its part to help these businesses.
The digital payment company is offering a ‘Priority KYC’ feature on its platform to allow small businesses to go online easily within a matter of five minutes. To ease the burden on these stores, the startup has also allowed transactions of up to Rs. 50000 or the first 20 transactions to be free of cost.
With the ‘Priority KYC’ feature, a number of local vendors supplying essential commodities have managed to establish an online presence and continue supplying essentials to customers.
PhonePe
The digital payment startup PhonePe based in Bengaluru has introduced a new feature in the ‘Stores’ section on its mobile app. This feature allows users to get essential items from nearby stores delivered to their homes.
With the ‘pay now’ option, users can pay digitally and avoid any sort of physical contact when their delivery is made. The feature has been a huge success as shown by the numbers- it has witnessed a 50% increase in the daily traffic on the app.
Curefit
Curefit has partnered with Britannia, Ashirwad, MDH, MTR, Saffola, and other similar brands to deliver essential household items to users under the new Whole.fit feature it has introduced on its platform. The wellness startup based in Bengaluru has also introduced a cashless payment option to ensure that customers avoid physical contact during delivery.
Currently, the services are being provided in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Curefit is also regularly checking all its delivery crew members to ensure that they are healthy.
Final thoughts
These brands have been a major source of help to consumers all across the country. They have also contributed in a big way to ensure that people follow the lockdown by eliminating the need to go out and purchase essential items.