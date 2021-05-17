COVID-19 is NOT a hoax!

Spreading and believing in fake news might take away your life or a loved one’s!
Udit Sehgal, a renowned musician, wants to draw your attention towards this horrendous issue that sort of reigns the minds of many people in the country- “WhatsApp Forwards”.
The other day, he stumbled upon this crass WhatsApp forward where a man was burning masks, calling Covid-19 a hoax. As he says and believes, messages such as these only make the general public lose their belief in medicines, health care, international governing bodies and even the Government.
Not just this, the young singer has personally come across a lot of people, especially from rural backgrounds, not taking the pandemic seriously and never covering their face with a mask. Moreover, there is this eerie sense of anger among certain people when talked about the seriousness of this super-spreader for a disease. They’d rather mock at the pandemic than take precautions.
The singer further adds that the pandemic seems to have taken an atrocious turn altogether, which clearly needs attention from the people of the country. Complacency in the form of mass hysteria might only cause the virus to spread more, thereby causing many people to lose their lives.
The talented singer’s house-help seems to not believe him as and when he talks about the ardent need of wearing a mask and practising social distancing. Also, it isn’t about not being able to afford a mask or sanitiser, but a collective astray on the part of a lot of people.
Every day, we read about thousands of people losing their lives for lack of hospital beds and oxygen, and we sure pray for them and ourselves. But prayers only work when we work a little harder to help our cause.
At the very start of the pandemic, WHO had clearly mentioned, “Masks are a key measure to suppress transmission and save lives”. Sadly, people coming from the rural part of the country seem to believe in WhatsApp forwards much more than the words of an established United Nations body!
The need of the hour is to spread awareness and not the virus! As an educated individual, we must make others understand the quintessence of masks, sanitisers, and other safety protocols such as social distancing. People from various parts of the country have to be educated on this serious issue, which is already turning out to be a doomsday for all!
As the campaign in India itself says- “Do Gaj doori, Mask hai Zaruri”; this needs to be told and re-told to everyone around us in order to regain normalcy. Being complacent would not only cause us to end up in claustrophobic hospitals but also our loved ones.
Spread these words of sanity, and help fight the pandemic together!
For more information, reach out to Udit Sehgal on Instagram @uditsehgal.