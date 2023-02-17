Create, Trade and Earn In The Metaverse With Decentraland, The Sandbox And Dogetti

Sometimes reality becomes too much for the average person, so why not spend time in an immersive virtual reality where you can build and create a world to your standard? With the power of NFTs and blockchain technology, you can do just about anything in the metaverse.
Book A One Way Flight To Decentraland
If you’re a fan of simulation games and virtual worlds, Decentraland is the perfect place to get lost in. Who needs to book a holiday when you can get lost in a new world in the comfort of your own home? Decentraland is a 3D virtual reality browser-based platform. Users can purchase LAND plots using the native ERC20 token cryptocurrency of the platform (MANA). The Ethereum (ETH) based blockchain platform allows players to permanently own LAND in the universe, unlike centralized virtual reality games such as Minecraft or Roblox. LAND is divided into parcels that can be identified by unique coordinates, players can own singular sections of LAND or can own an Estate. A group of two or more parcels of LAND that are adjacent to each other. Decentraland has a close-knit community feel to it. The Decentraland DAO allows the community to dictate when decisions are made surrounding LAND upgrades, dates for future LAND auctions, the addition of new wearables in the world and replacing members of the security council. The community will always have a voice in Decentraland.
The Sandbox: More Than Just A Video Game
The sandbox is a 2-dimensional single-player virtual reality video game. The platform is run by blockchain technology and the native currency of The Sandbox is SAND. Players can use SAND to purchase visual tokens or NFTs. These NFTs are essentially useful for digital security and authenticity, enforcing true digital ownership of the assets purchased on The Sandbox Platform. Players can also use the SAND currency for governing decisions for the platform by using the DAO structure or Decentralized Autonomous Organization.
The team's mission is to structure a system where creators can craft, play and trade without central control. With decentralized spaces, owners are rightfully compensated for their creations within the programme. The Sandbox is a very popular space for gaming lovers, 40 million players have downloaded The Sandbox in total and over 100,000 worlds are created on the platform every single day.
Dogetti’s Virtual Reality Kennel
The Dogetti (DETI) family goal is to become Top Doge in the world of crypto by fostering a close-knit community of potential investors to pass on generational wealth. Dogetti puts the members of the family first, intending to put 100 billion tokens in the Dogetti universe, ensuring everyone gets a piece of the Dogetti pie. Dogetti is offering 25% extra DETI coins when a purchase is made using the welcome code WISEGUY25.
DETI can also be used to purchase unique NFTs in the form of a digital doggy companion. Users can choose to keep their companion but they can also be bought, sold and traded for currency. The Dogetti Family also cares about users having their say, DogettiDAO members can discuss the project's direction and make suggestions and proposals for further development. By joining the Dogetti Metaverse, users will always have their voices heard.
