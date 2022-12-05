Cricket Analyst & Entrepreneur Gaurav Gangwal

Gaurav Gangwal , the person who started by investing small in crypto currency to being a high level cricket analyst and company owner.
Gaurav is a self-made entrepreneur through crypto investments and cricket analysing , having a whopping 1 Million followers on instagram & 100k+ users on his app , he is making a lot of money through social media aswell.
He has mentioned that cricket is not just a sport but a religion in India. Whenever there is any cricket tournament, the fans from every nuke and corner of the country go crazy for the sport. The game of cricket is said to be the most loved sport In todays time, there have been many sports platforms where people or say sports experts give their opinion about any particular game but other than doing this , he has made and owns his own platform to do so.
Gaurav Gangwal is known well for his predictions and previews on cricket matches , both domestic and international , he has always kept his audience updated about each match , he took a big risk by investing in crypto few years back but it very well paid off for him to start his own platform and for him to be known as an self made entrepreneur and one of the best Indian cricket analysts.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.