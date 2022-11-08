Crypto Analysts Believe Big Eyes Is On Its Way To Success, Just Like Cardano

The crypto market is open to all developers and creatives. By its very nature, tens and hundreds of crypto assets make their way into the crypto sphere daily, trying to make it big. As a fast-paced and hyperactive community, the competition for attention and fame is incredibly high.
Crypto investors and traders are constantly on the lookout for coins that show promise of success. One of the latest trends in the crypto market that holds a lot of potentials is the meme coin market. Since the first meme coin broke the market, many crypto developers have been leaning in that direction.
Also, many crypto investors and traders have recorded high returns in that direction. With the attention focused on meme coins, two crypto assets that are on their way to the top are Cardano (ADA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest coins in the crypto market. Cardano (ADA) is leading the charts as one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the market as a meme coin. Cardano (ADA) uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain as a popular coin. The decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain that Cardano (ADA) runs on is simply a more practical option than the Proof-of-Work (PoW) system. This alternate system rewards users who participate in the stake pool and work on the blockchain.
The platform allows interested parties like change-makers, innovators, and visionaries to bring positive changes to the world. The coin is an open-source platform that is looking to even the scales of power among individuals and structures. To do that, Cardano (ADA) is trying to create a more secure, transparent, and fair society.
The developers of Cardano (ADA) took a more personal approach in their dealings. Rather than the peer-to-peer system that every other meme coin uses, Cardano (ADA) has developed an ecosystem that allows other developers to build their dream. The opportunity Cardano (ADA) represents makes it a top choice for many crypto investors and traders.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
The upcoming meme coin known as Big Eyes (BIG) is something the crypto asset anticipates with bated breath. The tons of excitement the coin has drummed up could signal a new beginning in the meme coin sector. Indeed, there are lots of things to be excited about with the Big Eyes (BIG).
Some of its notable features include a massive supply, an exciting roadmap, and no transaction fees. These factors can be found individually in many other coins, which makes them appealing. When combined into a single coin, it is almost impossible to resist. Big Eyes (BIG) has all it takes to be the ideal token for possession and interaction within the crypto community.
The excitement in the crypto sphere has already translated into massive sales. Although Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still in its presale stages, it has already raised well over five million dollars.
This notable figure automatically makes it a coin to contend with in the meme coin sector. Several crypto analysts have stated that the coin has what it takes to become one of the industry's giants and lead the charts one day. Many investors and traders are also choosing to hedge their bets with crypto assets that promise substantial future returns.
