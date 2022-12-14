Crypto Analysts: Start 2023 With These Five Cryptocurrencies

Despite challenges, the blockchain industry is rapidly expanding. Blockchain platforms are still being employed to address issues that affect both people and the global economy. Cryptocurrencies are frequently mentioned in the media. News of countries embracing crypto, celebrities promoting cryptocurrency platforms, and authorities fighting to prevent decentralization
The cryptocurrency world appears to be complicated. New cryptocurrency users may find it challenging to decide which crypto community to support. With so many cryptocurrencies on the market, it can be difficult for a new investor to choose the right token for long-term crypto investment.
Among the coins on our shortlist are Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Chiliz (CHZ), Aptos (APT), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Litecoin (LTC). They were considered for their exceptional functioning and innovative road plans.
Chiliz (CHZ) The Fascinating Fan Themed Token
Are you wondering where to start your 2023 crypto investment? Chiliz (CHZ is a great option!
Chiliz (CHZ) is a fascinating fan-themed token that acts as the official crypto of Socios.com, a web-based platform that enables fans to trade tokens in exchange for the support of professional sports teams. Chiliz has assisted in the creation and distribution of fan and entertainment currencies for sports teams such as Argentina and Portugal, both of which are World Cup hopefuls.
With only one day till the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Chiliz (CHZ), which had dropped alongside the rest of the crypto market, is suddenly showing signs of recovery. Chiliz (CHZ) has received a significant volume influx this week, propelling it to the top of the market.
Aptos (APT) Driven By Move
Aptos (APT) is driven by Move, Meta's independently built Rust-based programming language, as well as the network's exceptional parallel transactional processing capabilities. Aptos makes use of the Move programming language to enable unrivalled scalability, security, and flexibility.
Despite the fact that Aptos' mainnet was launched a couple of weeks ago, it has already collected over $350 million from a group of important investors that comprises FTX Ventures, Three Arrows Capital, and Coinbase Ventures.
Aptos is currently trading at $5.07, with a 24-hour transaction volume of $138,058,175. In the previous 24 hours, the price of APT has increased by 9.3%. If current market conditions hold, Aptos (APT) is expected to rise more in the charts as trading volume picks up in the new year.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The Most Appealing Crypto
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most appealing cryptocurrencies in the business. It is remarkable for its enormous supply of about a billion Big Eyes Coins and the absence of transaction taxes. Crypto specialists anticipate that the coin will quickly gain market dominance and displace numerous industry titans. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is now in pre-sale, with over $11 million raised. However, as the presale nears its finish, the time window for investing is gradually closing. Don’t sit back, join the community and be part of the BIG players in 2023.
Axie Infinity (AXS) The Widely Recognized Crypto
Axie Infinity (AXS) is widely recognized as a market leader for being the first extensively used blockchain play-to-earn game. In the platform's inaugural game, players compete against their Axie NFTs for rewards.
The AXS token provided in-game utility for the market, but it suffered a sector-led drop as NFTs fell alongside the crypto market. Axie Infinity is battling an uphill battle to retain AXS investors enthused in the face of increasing competition. The coin is presently selling at $7.84, a 14.3% drop from its 24-hour high of $9.68. If AXS prices continue to fall, investors will most certainly abandon the project in search of more profitable cryptocurrency coins.
Litecoin (LTC) The Open Source Network
The open-source, decentralized network is one of the most secure as it has never gone down in the last ten years. LTC was created using blockchain technology to make payments faster, more reliable, and less expensive.
Litecoin features minimal transaction fees and rapid transaction times since its block time and confirmation rate have been slashed in half. LTC is an excellent cryptocurrency for minor transactions and point-of-sale payments. Developers of Litecoins have also created a debit card that individuals can use to purchase goods and services worldwide. Litecoin (LTC) reached an all-time high of $412.96 during the last bull market.
