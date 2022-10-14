Crypto Assets That Can Help You Get Richer: FTX Token, The Sandbox, and Big Eyes Coin

The cryptocurrency market might present the best opportunity to expand your wealth if you have access to the appropriate information, can rein in your greed, and take the steps necessary to mitigate the risks involved. Many people have become millionaires through investing in the market, and you shouldn't think that will be any different for you.
Crypto investors can only accomplish this through a fortuitous entry into a promising crypto asset or project that promises a meteoric rise in value. So that you have a positive experience in the cryptocurrency market, in this article, we examine FTX Token (FTT), The Sandbox (SAND), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), three crypto assets with the potential to make you richer.
FTX Token (FTT)
The FTX token (FTT) is the platform's native utility token. The FTX platform is a cryptocurrency trading network developed and supported by leading experts in the field. It offers services such as product listing, maintenance margin, liquidation processing, and collateral pool provision, all of which are paid for using FTX tokens.
More than a million users are registered on the centralized cryptocurrency exchange, which boasts a daily transaction volume of over a billion dollars.
The platform takes pride in being a global, stablecoin-settled collateral pool that simply requires a single universal margin wallet. FTX has a three-tier liquidation approach to prevent any potential clawback.
Users and community members can profit from many of the platform's features using the FTX token (FTT). For example, users can use the token to cover listing fees, secure future employment on the platform, get discounts on other transactions, etc. You can also win NFTs, bonus votes, and access to exclusive events by staking FTT.
The market cap for FTX (FTT) is above $3.7 billion, putting it in the top 24 of all cryptocurrencies.
The Sandbox (SAND)
The Sandbox is a fully decentralized ecosystem that may be utilized for GameFi and NFT applications or functions. The decentralized ledger technology that the gaming protocol uses makes it possible to create and trade games amongst players.
The Sandbox has made great strides in introducing Blockchain technology to commercial video games. The Sandbox users can perform the dual roles of gamer and content developer because it is a play-to-earn (P2E) network.
Every action and exchange on the network is made possible thanks to SAND, the virtual utility token. Gamers can earn SAND by playing games, custom-made trading games, NFT avatars, and more.
The Sandbox allows users to become landowners to gain access to premium features, organize and promote events, create personalized experiences, and earn money from the metaverse.
Many crypto fans see potential in SAND, so much so that it has been added to over 2.2 million watchlists.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Big Eyes Coin's potential to raise your wealth is enhanced by the fact that it is both a meme coin and has some practical application in the world of DeFi.
The cryptocurrency's goal is to give its users access to DeFi's advantages while safeguarding society through charitable giving directed toward securing a vital component of our ecosystem.
The Big Eyes project will include a token exchange system called Big Eyes Swap, as well as educational materials to help spread awareness of and interest in DeFi.
Additionally, it offers collections of non-fungible tokens that users may use to access the ecosystem's many useful features and functions. The platform has been subjected to all mandatory audits and security tests, guaranteeing the safety and security of its users.
You can still participate in the coin presale and read more about it here.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/