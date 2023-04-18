Crypto Bull is Rising — Endows Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and XRP

The frigid and unyielding grip of the crypto winter appears to be fading away, with the recent surge in prices for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and XRP (XRP) fueling anticipation of the impending arrival of spring. However, some believe that this surge may also be fueled by the excitement surrounding the potential addition of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to the blockchain in the near future.
In this article, we will delve into the various upgrades being made to these cryptocurrencies in their respective spheres and explore how they have contributed to the current wave of positive price action. Additionally, we will examine how altcoins such as SOL, XRP, and BIG could potentially take the reins of the blockchain once the bull market has commenced.
Bitcoin Up 85% YTD
Bitcoin (BTC), created by the anonymous Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, is the world's first cryptocurrency and remains the most popular and widely used. This crypto king has broken the $30,000 mark for the first time since June 2022, with its price steadily increasing after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. This rise is attributed to the anticipation of a possible pause in federal interest rate hikes by crypto traders, as well as reports of disinflation and marginal growth. Positive market sentiment and liquidation of short positions have also contributed to both Bitcoin and Ethereum’s short squeeze-like surge.
The March FOMC meeting, which did not indicate a need for further rate hikes, has resulted in gains for risky assets like tech stocks and cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin recording an 85% increase this year alone.
Big Eyes Coin Gains $33.88 Million in Presale
Big Eyes Coin is a new meme token that leverages a cat theme to make investing in cryptocurrencies less intimidating. Despite its playful theme, BIG aims to generate high returns for its users, as evidenced by its impressive $33.88 million presale. The Big Eyes team has also unveiled its tradable and mintable NFT Loot Box cards, which have excited its community of Kitty Cuddlers. These NFTs are available on OpenSea. Following the success of Bitcoin and other altcoins, it is likely that Big Eyes Coin will also see a rise in value. Although the launch date has not been announced, the presale will end on June 3rd.
The project has recently launched its END300 bonus code giving all investors a 300% bonus on all purchases of Big Eyes!
The Rise of Altcoins, Including Solana and XRP
Investors and traders are eagerly anticipating the upcoming alt season, with Bitcoin leading the bull market and recently bottoming out. Among the cryptocurrencies generating buzz in the market are Solana, XRP, and BIG. These three cryptocurrencies offer unique features and have the potential for significant growth.
Similarly, Solana's speed and scalability make it an attractive option for dApp development, while XRP's fast transaction processing time and cross-border capabilities make it ideal for global payments. While Bitcoin continues to be the leading cryptocurrency, Solana and XRP present exciting opportunities for investors and traders in the upcoming alt season.
Both Solana and XRP have experienced price bumps recently, thanks to exciting developments in their respective projects. After several days of trading in the red, Solana has finally soared above the downtrend line, now up 3.75% at a $25.03 trading price. Meanwhile, XRP has crushed the stiff resistance and recovered the upper hand, hitting a sharp $0.54 recently. As Ripple’s SEC lawsuit appears to be drawing to a close, could XRP skyrocket to new highs?
Collective Price Bump in the Cryptosphere
Investors are analyzing whether the recent surge in Bitcoin and altcoins Solana, XRP, and Big Eyes Coin indicate that Bitcoin bottom is in, or if it's just another temporary rebound.
As such, take note that the current market conditions are unique due to various factors, including geopolitical tensions, economic indicators, and the Federal Reserve's impact on interest rates.
