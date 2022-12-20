Crypto Community Rally Behind Quant (QNT), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees Mass Demand In Presale

Quant (QNT) has been affected by the crypto bear market and has dropped by more than 70% from its ATH. As the crypto winter dwindles, investors are rallying behind the potentially profitable project. As well as this, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set to outperform leading coins with a 6000% growth in presale.
Quant (QNT)
Quant (QNT) is the first project to solve the interoperability problem among blockchains. It launched in 2018 as an operating system distributed ledger technology and Overledger Network. Quant (QNT) connects blockchains on a global scale, without reducing the efficiency of the network.
Quant’s Overledger allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps). They must hold a certain amount of QNT to build a Mapp on the network. In addition to connecting different blockchains, Quant (QNT) allows applications in the same blockchain ecosystem to interact with each other.
However, Quant (QNT) is a closed source which has caused investors to lose confidence in the project. As a result QNT’s price has remained unstable for a while. At the token’s all-time highs, large Quant (QNT) holders sold their holdings, resulting in a downward slide. Quant (QNT) is currently priced at $118.13, about a 70% drop from its ATH.
For a crypto project to succeed, transparency is vital. And since Quant (QNT) lacks this factor, traders are skeptical about the project achieving its targets. However, Quant (QNT) enthusiasts are confident that the project will see a resurgence in the near future should the project switch to an open source methodology, with some predictions placing it back at its ATH.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
With a system that allows users to invest as little as $1 in promising companies and a safety feature that refunds their money if the companies fail, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has won investors' confidence.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is designed to reinvent the venture capitalist industry, making it more accessible to both start-ups and retail investors. Orbeon Protocol mints NFTs for companies in need of crowdfunding. These NFTs are then fractionalized to enable everyday investors to purchase small fractions of the company’s equity.
Also, the protocol uses a “Fill or Kill” mechanism to automatically return investors’ money if a company fails to reach its funding goal within the accepted timeframe. This makes Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) transparent, removing any doubt users may have.
Needless to say, the uniqueness and real-world use cases of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will attract the majority of the crypto community. The project’s native ORBN token grants holders access to exclusive investor groups, staking rewards, transaction and trading discounts, first access to upcoming funding rounds, and voting rights.
Impressively, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has completed a successful 1st and 2nd stages of its presale. The 3rd stage of the presale is ongoing and ORBN’s value is expected to surge by 6000%. Already, the coin has increased from $0.004 per token to $0.0302, and will likely skyrocket to $0.24 in the next few months.
