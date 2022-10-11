Crypto Evolving Fast: Could Runfy Outperform Dogecoin?

The crypto market has been on a rollercoaster in the recent year. Peaking at a high in November 2021 to crashing in summer 2022, it is hard to predict what is to come as we enter Q4 of 2022. However, what we can predict is how the crypto market is set to evolve in the long-term. Although it hasn’t been a great year for crypto in terms of statistics, crypto has had a breakthrough in society with more companies accepting crypto as payment this year. Ultimately, it is likely for crypto to continue to evolve as it has over the past decade and become widely accepted in society. With new project Runfy (RUNF) making its mark and helping the evolution of crypto, is it set to outperform Dogecoin (DOGE)?
What Is Runfy (RUNF)?
Runfy is a new crypto project that is due to launch in the upcoming months. Currently, it is in presale which means that users can purchase RUNF tokens for low fees as it is trying to build a community before its launch.
Differing from any other crypto project, Runfy aims to help individuals worldwide to accomplish their fitness goals with RUNF tokens as the reward. In essence, users will be able to motivate themselves to work out and keep fit and earn money to do so. Not only will this help users earn money and take care of their body, but will also help them find the motivation they may have lost during the coronavirus pandemic and lose any weight they may have gained during that time.
As this is a brand new concept being introduced to the crypto world, Runfy has the potential to become a market leader and start a new curve within the market. With this new fitness idea, Runfy allows crypto to tackle new issues and reach a wider audience of individuals who may not have any experience or interest in crypto. This will help crypto become more accepted and be used in our daily lives.
What Does This Mean For Meme Coins?
Throughout the years of crypto, new sectors have been introduced and developed including meme coins. Dogecoin is the biggest meme coin within the market and although it was created as a joke and had no ambition of seeking success, it soon became very popular and is now a market leader.
Meme coins do not have much utility and are focused on bringing amusement and enjoyment to their communities. The success of a meme coin is reliant on online hype surrounding a meme or the coin itself as well as its community.
Whilst meme coins are a popular sector in the market as they are appealing to online communities, it seems as if Runfy could outperform the likes of meme coins including market leader, Dogecoin. As Runfy targets a wider audience and helps solve non-financial issues that many people face worldwide, Runfy has the potential to see massive success.
Whilst the crypto market is unpredictable and every decision and purchase should be made with caution, it seems as if Runfy is on the right track to success.
