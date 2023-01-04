Crypto-Friendly Countries- The Best Places to Invest in Bitcoin

Bitcoin has maintained the top position in the cryptocurrency market since its launch in 2011. Today, Bitcoin remains the popular cryptocurrency, with over 100 million users worldwide. Moreover, Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap. As an example, platforms like Immediate Edge now enable more people to trade Bitcoin. The growth of Bitcoin has attracted many investors, including individual and institutional investors.
Since Bitcoin is not a national currency, people can use it virtually anywhere in the world. With an internet connection, you can use Bitcoin. And this means that investors in different countries can try their luck with Bitcoin. Yet, they must first consider how friendly their country is towards crypto.
Decentralized System
Bitcoin is decentralized. No government or other financial entities regulate or control it. To understand this well, let us take a step back. Before cryptocurrencies emerged, we relied only on the centralized financial system where the government, through the central bank-controlled fiat money. The government could decide how many dollars will be in circulation.
Apart from the central government, financial entities like commercial banks, credit card companies, and brokers also influenced financial transactions. They process the transactions and charge fees for doing it. And this often makes transactions take longer and cost more. Consider how hectic it was to send money abroad through bank transfer.
With Bitcoin's decentralized system, many governments are concerned about the unregulated nature of this digital asset. So, some have adopted restrictive regulatory systems against Bitcoin. Some countries like China have even banned cryptocurrencies, meaning you cannot use Bitcoin there.
Luckily, some other countries have been very receptive toward cryptocurrencies. This article looks at some of these countries and how Bitcoin investors enjoy the crypto-friendly environment.
Malta
Malta is a crypto-friendly island where Bitcoin investors can enjoy investing. The island has many blockchain projects and crypto exchanges, meaning that Bitcoin investors have easy access to these essential services. You can easily trade Bitcoin in Malta using many available crypto exchanges.
Singapore
Singapore is also a crypto-friendly country thanks to its laws. The government adopted the Payment Services Act in 2019, providing crypto regulations. The country has crypto regulations to prevent illicit activities but continues to provide a supportive environment for cryptocurrencies to thrive. For example, the government doesn't impose a capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies, which is suitable for Bitcoin investors.
Switzerland
Switzerland provides a crypto-friendly environment for Bitcoin traders. Apart from allowing the use of Bitcoin, the country adopts a lenient approach to cryptocurrencies. Switzerland has been known for high banking standards that emphasize privacy and low risks. Bitcoin users will find this environment suitable for investment, especially when they want their assets to remain private.
Portugal
The Portuguese crypto laws are lenient for Bitcoin investors. They encourage more investment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, especially for individual investors. Apart from not charging capital gains taxes on Bitcoin, Portugal does not impose any tax when exchanging crypto for fiat currency. And this makes it cheaper and more profitable to invest in Portugal because of the low taxation requirements.
Germany
Long-term Bitcoin investors will find a crypto-friendly environment in Germany. The country treats cryptocurrency as private money. Those who have owned cryptocurrency for over a year are exempt from capital gains taxes. So, long-term Bitcoin investors can take advantage of this to maximize their Bitcoin gains.
Conclusion
Before you decide to invest in Bitcoin, you may need to research the crypto-friendliness of your country. You should also check other countries. And this provides a good Bitcoin investment idea without many restrictions and great potential for good returns.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.