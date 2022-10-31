Crypto Investment Firm Recommends Oryen (ORY), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Nem (XEM), And Cardano (ADA)
In today's digital world, many investment opportunities are available to those looking to invest in the latest and most remarkable technologies. One such option is investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain projects.
For those unfamiliar with the space, this can be a daunting task. However, several firms specialize in this area and can guide investors. One such crypto investment firm has just released its latest set of recommendations for investors: Oryen (ORY), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Nem (XEM), and Cardano (ADA). What makes these projects stand out?
Oryen (ORY)
Oryen is a new digital currency that offers a unique auto-staking system with an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 90%. This system benefits those who want to earn a passive income but don't have the time or knowledge to do so on their own. It's also a great way to diversify your income sources and hedge against volatility in the crypto markets.
To support the floor price and stabilize liquidity pools, Oryen Network invents an RFV wallet. RFV, or Risk-Free Value wallet, is supported by buy-and-sell taxes and will store stablecoins and protocol-owned liquidity at the lowest $ORY pricing.
Oryen’s presale is already live, first round offering 15% bonuses on initial investments. The recognition and hype around the project are increasing daily, signaling that something big is about to join the DeFi industry!
Ethereum Name Service (ENS)
ENS is a system that connects computer codes to human-friendly names, similar to DNS. However, unlike the Domain Name System, ENS is an entirely open, decentralized, non-profit name system that is Web3-friendly. The Ethereum blockchain backs it, and smart contracts protect domain names.
Using ENS, clients can obtain and control domain names for their websites, wallets, NFTs, and other digital assets. ENS DAO manages the ENS infrastructure. All token holders are shareholders in the ENS project and make choices on the rules, regulations, budget, and price.
Nem (XEM)
Nem (XEM) is a digital currency created for the New Economy Movement network.
Nem aims to create a blockchain that is more intelligent and technologically sophisticated.
Proof of Importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism NEM uses to make it simpler to reward community contributors.
While participating in block creation and confirmation is referred to as mining in Bitcoin, Nem calls it harvesting. The current staking reward for XEM harvesting is around 4.6%.
Cardano (ADA)
Cardano is an open-source blockchain platform backed by the ADA cryptocurrency token commonly utilized to run decentralized systems and applications worldwide. Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum's founders, established the Cardano ecosystem in 2015.
The Cardano ecosystem is constructed as a third-generation blockchain platform with two layers — a settlement layer (CSL) and a computation layer (CCL) — that serve as the essential components of each transaction.
After Ethereum's merger, Cardano’s recent Vasil hard fork upgrade is regarded as the second most significant event in the cryptocurrency industry.
Due to advancements like increased transaction processing capacity and faster block propagation, Cardano is well on becoming the “Ethereum-killer,” as both experts and cryptocurrency developers have anticipated.
The Bottom Line
Overall, several associated crypto investment firms believe Oryen (ORY), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Nem (XEM), and Cardano (ADA) have the potential to generate returns for investors in the long run. While there may be some ups and downs in the short term, these firms are optimistic about the prospects of these assets in the long run.
Learn More About Oryen:
Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register
Website: https://oryennetwork.io/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever.