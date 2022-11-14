Crypto Investors Must Not Overlook These Top Three Coins: Dogeliens, Polygon, and Stellar

Polygon (MATIC) and Stellar (XLM), both cryptocurrencies, have increased almost 100-fold in the last few months. However, recent charts show obliterating advances as the crypto market makes a bearish turn due to increased inflation and the macroeconomic crisis.
The current low of the previous market bulls and the launch of a new meme token, i.e., Dogeliens (DOGET), looks like a beautiful coincidence that will create more excitement around the new meme token. Let’s dig in more to find out defining features of all three crypto tokens.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is an excellent investment opportunity because Instagram intends to support the token. In addition, the global banking powerhouse known as JPMorgan successfully completed a live trade utilizing Polygon worth approximately $70,000 on a public blockchain.
The positive feeling that has been instilled among investors for a bullish future of the Polygon currency is a direct result of the tremendous successes that have been achieved and the votes of faith that have been placed in the Polygon system.
Disney, Starbucks, and Robinhood are just a few well-known organizations that have recently shown interest in the Polygon blockchain. Polygon (MATIC) is projected to be a top-performing coin in 2023 by our in-house cryptocurrency experts, so buying some now could be a wise investment.
Stellar (XLM)
Stellar, developed by The Stellar Development Foundation in 2014, is a P2P decentralized network connecting users directly. In 2015, the firm established the network known as Stellar.org to connect different monetary systems worldwide. The business looked for a solution to provide safety measures for banking institutions and payment gateways.
Stellar allows token holders the option of making secure, low-cost asset transfers. Participants on the Stellar platform range from individuals to banks and payment processors, all of whom can transact in several different cryptocurrencies. Lumens (XLM) are the native token that may be used for all transactions and to cover any associated costs.
Stellar usually converts money into its currency, Lumens, and subsequently into the user's preferred currency. XLM is a community-driven, open-source cryptocurrency that uses distributed ledger technology.
Dogeliens (DOGET)
The Dogeliens ecosystem incorporates the metaverse and NFTs. The protocol's native coin, DOGET, will be used to fuel the whole ecosystem.
Subsequently, other integrations will include NFTs and GameFi protocols. When Dogeliens is fully developed, it will feature a crypto education hub called Barkington University.
As its name suggests, Barkington University will focus solely on teaching students how to use cryptography and develop their digital literacy. It will have a freemium model. Education in the four basic abilities of math, science, reading, and writing will be provided at no cost, while more advanced knowledge will be available for a small fee of DOGET tokens.
Dogeliens aspires to participate in the DeFi market with its own distinctive products and services covering a wide range of DeFi needs. Dogeliens is introducing support for NFTs and a crypto staking system that uses DOGET.
Dogeliens also offers charitable contributions, which may pique your curiosity. It plans to allocate 3% of monthly transaction fees to the Charity Donations, with the highest-ranking community members (those with the largest DOGET stakes) casting votes on which charity will receive the funds.
Dogeliens will open up its ecosystem so that anyone can make use of the DOGET token. A total of 25 billion DOGET tokens will be released into circulation. However, only 30 percent of these tokens will be made available in the presale.
