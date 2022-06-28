Crypto Market Cycles And Emotions explained by CryptoCrunchApp

“Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.” - Warren Buffett
Emotions are often the biggest driver of our investment decisions, and therefore our returns. Learning how to anticipate and control our emotions is one of the most important endeavors any investor can undertake. CryptoCrunchApp has shared the four basic Crypto Market Cycle and Emotions steps that make investors make rational decisions. An understanding of this will help people invest properly and get good returns, though research shows that investors invariably focus on the short-term, and consistently make decisions that are counterproductive to the goal of amassing long-term wealth.
Optimism => Excitement => Thrill => Euphoria
The Crypto Market Cycle starts with optimism. People expect returns from their investments. When the expectations meet, they get excited and even expect higher returns. Thrill takes over excitement at this point. At the top of the market cycle, one is bound to experience euphoria. This is the point of maximum financial risk where people start believing that their investing anywhere is going to bring profits to them but the fact is that this is incorrect.
Anxiety => Denial => Fear => Depression
When the market stops meeting new hefty expectations, it begins to turn and moves into the second stage. Firstly, people become more anxious and watch the market in order to find signs of direction. Eventually, this anxiety turns to denial. Here, people deny accepting the fact that the market is going to nosedive. As the investment value starts decreasing, denial quickly becomes fear. On further decline, fear becomes desperation. In desperation, people start becoming defensive and think about moving out of equity and instead, invest in debt.
Panic => Capitulation => Despondency
In the third stage, people begin to see the realities of a bear market and this may lead to panic. To stop further losses, they move out of the market altogether. Those who still hold on to be in the market, become despondent and wonder if the markets would ever recover or whether they should stay in the market at all. The irony of the market is that, at these times, investors fail to recognise that currently, they are at the point of a maximum financial opportunity.
Depression => Hope => Relief => Optimism
When the markets start to rise, investors might turn skeptical. They would often carry a sense of caution, thinking whether the market growth will last or not. With a further rise, there may seem some hope but the majority of the people will still be sitting outside the market. This could be an ideal time to enter the market. And with every rise, the market again starts moving towards relief and optimism.
