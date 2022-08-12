Crypto News: Ethereum Soars While The PrivaCrip Presale Approaches

Every crypto giant, including Ethereum (ETH), lost value during the bear market. However, as American Baseball legend, Yogi Berra, stated, “it ain’t over till it’s over”. The updates from the Ethereum 2.0 merge have created a buzz around the Ethereum platform again.
PrivaCrip (PRCR) is only one month away from its first presale stage. The newcomer has attracted attention from many crypto enthusiasts as it looks to restore privacy as a public right. The dynamic ecosystem provides a myriad of services to its users including a DAO, staking, and decentralised applications (dApps).
10% increase for Ethereum (ETH)!
It is the most important week for Ethereum regarding the merge. Ethereum 2.0 is expected to launch in September officially if the testnet merge is successful. The Goerli testnet merge, which is essentially a rehearsal for the real thing, is currently live and the reception it has received is promising.
Ethereum is poised to switch from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), bringing a plethora of benefits to both the platform and the user. The carbon footprint of crypto giants is becoming increasingly important. The threat of climate change is real, and the general public is holding those who produce the biggest carbon footprint accountable.
It is why the upgrade to PoS is being hailed by Ethereum users. It reduces Ethereum’s carbon footprint by 99.95%. Additionally, once the merge is live, Ethereum will harness the power to reach up to 100,000 transactions per second. The mind-boggling number is miles ahead of any Ethereum competitor!
As mentioned above, the reaction to the testnet merge is positive. Ethereum has soared by 10.14% in seven days at the time of writing. Will the crypto giant surge further if it launches the full upgrade in September?
Can PrivaCrip (PRCR) Reach The Same Level As Ethereum?
PrivaCrip (PRCR) has a multitude of services that can help it climb up the crypto ladder. So, what are they? Well, PrivaCrip believes that it can be the platform to take DeFi to the next level. Trillions of dollars are prepared to enter the space but are hesitant due to the lack of security and protection. This is where PrivaCrip comes into the picture.
Using the PrivaCrip Layer 1 blockchain, it can grow DeFi past the early stages into mass-market reception. Through the use of the security-enabled blockchain, PrivaCrip can open new Web3 use cases like digital identity and private metaverse apps. The Metaverse is becoming increasingly popular, and PrivaCrip can cater to that market.
If you’re tired of crypto platforms ignoring users' opinions, PrivaCrip is the one for you. Once you have bonded your tokens, you are eligible to participate in governance on the platform. You can either vote on proposals or submit them yourself! PrivaCrip prioritises data protection, security in the platform, and your opinion.
As mentioned above, PrivaCrip is close to the first stage of its presale. The token can be picked up for a low price with a 7% bonus if bought in the first stage.
Final Thoughts
PrivaCrip is approaching its first presale stage quickly. The innovative platform wants to restore privacy as a public right, building back the trust between the user and the platform.
The Ethereum 2.0 merge is undoubtedly the most anticipated crypto news of the year. Ethereum has the potential to rival Bitcoin with these new upgrades, something it has tried to do for years.
