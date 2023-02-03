Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin, The Ethereum-Based Meme Token, Hits $20.5 Million in Presale As Avalanche Soars By 7%

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has become the focal point of the crypto market throughout its highly anticipated presale. The platform has raised an eye-watering $20.5 million in a matter of months and has implemented some innovative features into its ecosystem that could help see it rise to the top of the crypto market ladder.
The token builds on the Ethereum (ETH) network, allowing Big Eyes Coin to harness the power of its newly updated blockchain technology. In other crypto news, Avalanche (AVAX), the carbon-neutral blockchain has soared by 7%, showcasing its ability to provide explosive returns while remaining environmentally friendly. Let’s find out more about these crypto platforms below.
Big Eyes Coin Breaks $20 Million Presale Barrier
The Big Eyes Coin ecosystem could bring significant wealth to the DeFi ecosystem. The express goal of Big Eyes Coin is to provide a sustainable platform that shifts wealth into the DeFi ecosystem, with a clear roadmap of how to get there.
One way Big Eyes Coin will shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem is from its upcoming NFT collection that experts predict could reach the top ten collections. Big Eyes Coin will add utility to its collection to allow users to access exclusive events and clubs on the Big Eyes Coin platform using the NFTs as invitations.
The way Big Eyes Coin remains sustainable is through a charity wallet containing 5% of its tokens. The Big Eyes team will make regular contributions to those who are involved in ocean conservation efforts, thwarting threats to the essential marine ecosystem.
Ethereum Is Barking At The Heels Of Bitcoin
Ethereum has always come second to Bitcoin (BTC). The platform joined the crypto market in 2015 after initially being conceived by its founder Vitalik Buterin in 2013. When Ethereum joined the market, the platform used a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus.
However, Ethereum switched its PoW consensus for Proof-of-Stake (PoS) in September 2022. This switch came with a long list of benefits including faster transactions, the ability to stake on the Ethereum platform, and reduced energy consumption.
Although Ethereum is currently experiencing a negative trend, it does present a unique buying opportunity for potential holders. Purchasing Ethereum while it is low in value could result in explosive returns if the value rises as experts predict.
Avalanche Is One To Watch This Year
The Avalanche platform implements two core values into its ecosystem, sustainability and performance. The blockchain giant adopted a PoS consensus, allowing Avalanche to achieve one of the fastest time-to-finality transaction rates in the world. Avalanche reportedly reaches 4,500 transactions per second!
Due to Avalanche’s PoS consensus, the platform has limited the amount of energy needed to confirm transactions on the blockchain. Avalanche is CPU-Optimal. This achievement has allowed the blockchain to reach carbon neutrality in an energy-intensive market.
As mentioned above, Avalanche has surged in value recently. The platform has increased its market capitalisation by 7.35% in the past seven days at the time of writing. Avalanche has increased its market capitalisation while the rest of the market is on a downward trend, showcasing its ability to perform well in times of market volatility.
Avalanche and Ethereum are undoubtedly two of the most sustainable and highest-performing blockchains in the crypto space. They can achieve mammoth speeds while limiting their energy-usage. Big Eyes Coin looks to replicate the success of these platforms, producing an ecosystem that creates wealth for the DeFi ecosystem while remaining sustainable.
Big Eyes Coin is offering its last-ever presale promo code before it expires in 48 hours. The promo code is ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ and entitles you to 200% bonus tokens with your Big Eyes Coin purchase.
