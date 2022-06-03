Cryptocurrencies Expected To Explode In 2022: STEPN (GMT), Qtum (QTUM), and Mushe (XMU)

Every cryptocurrency trader or investor has to look for profitable digital tokens and projects to invest in to get the best returns on their money. While there are numerous options in the market, not all of them offer you the chance to make a lot of money.
To put it simply, there are high potential tokens on the market that will earn you a lot of money in one quick swoop. However, there are also other alternatives that fail to produce good returns. So, what are the high potential coins to look out for in 2022?
STEPN (GMT), Qtum (QTUM), and Mushe (XMU) have something in common. They still have a lot of room for growth. Being fairly underpriced, there’s still a lot of potential for their exponential value increase. Also, they boast impressive utility that should attract crypto users.
STEPN (GMT) - a next-level gamified crypto experience
GMT is the governance token of STEPN - a Web3.0 lifestyle app. This token allows STEPN users to exert governance rights to vote for changes to the platform and for buying merchandise on the platform. Using GMT tokens, players can unlock features on the platform and swap them for other crypto gems.
While GMT has a massive total supply of 6 billion tokens, only a little more than 10% of this supply has been released into circulation. About 30% of this total supply is dedicated to rewarding users, while another 30% will be used to fund community development projects or special promotions.
The STEPN network is a move-to-earn lifestyle app with GameFi elements that is built around the daily lives of people. It has a combination of gaming and socialisation features. Both of these features combine to offer users a healthier lifestyle while also fighting climate change. This app is the first of its kind that allows people to earn money by walking, jogging or running outdoors.
What is unique about Qtum (QTUM)?
Qtum (QTUM) is a cryptocurrency unlike any other in the market. It works by combining the smart contract functionality of the Ethereum blockchain with the security offered by Bitcoin’s transaction output model (UTXO). The developers at Qtum (QTUM) have successfully designed a system that can easily be adopted by large firms. This cryptocurrency project was founded in 2016 by Jordan Earls, Patrick Dai, and Neil Mahl. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that the coin had its first Initial Coin Offering.
Their goal is to offer a secure exchange that can be used by business-related decentralised applications (dApps). By supporting faster and cheaper transactions, this token hopes to break into the finance and social networking sector.
While Qtum (QTUM) draws inspiration from Bitcoin and Ethereum, it also has its own unique features. For instance, the platform is powered by an Account Abstraction Layer (AAL). This technology supports the use of smart contracts along with the UTXO model. Furthermore, it runs on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.
Mushe (XMU) - tackling crypto accessibility issues
Mushe (XMU) is a decentralised token that is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions in the Mushe ecosystem. It’s also used to reward users and vote on future development projects. XMU tokens are vital to the running of the ecosystem because it serves as a form of liquidity for the entire system.
The developers of Mushe are on a mission to tackle the existing problems in the crypto market, including high trading fees and lack of liquidity. It also supports the worldwide adoption of crypto usage and aims to increase the accessibility of cryptocurrencies to the public.
The Mushe (XMU) ecosystem is currently being built on the Ethereum network. However, plans are already in place to migrate Stellar’s (XLM) network, due to its well-known low transaction costs, higher transaction throughput, and focus on the underbanked areas of the world. This will help Mushe to achieve its goals to be transparent, open and accessible to all.
